NBA Fans Drops Honest Take On Stephen Curry & Under Armour’s Major Announcement

Nobody expected the sneaker world to be turned upside down on a random weekday, but that’s exactly what happened today when Stephen Curry, the face of Under Armour’s basketball wing for the last 13 years, was parting ways with the company that produces his signature sneaker series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Insider Shams Charania made it official on X, where he posted, “Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Under Armour have parted ways, ending their longstanding partnership. Curry’s standalone endeavor Curry Brand will move forward independently.” In a follow up, he explained that Curry Brand shoes would still be produced by Under Armour through 2026, but that Curry was now entering “sneaker free agency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Curry said, “Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe.” Now, the Curry 16, the final collaboration between Under Armour and Curry Brand, is set to release in February, with additional colorways available through October.

After the split, Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank said, “For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms.”

Plank, who returned to the company in 2024, has spearheaded an overhaul of the company’s operations, including tightening control over product inventory, reducing promotions, and cutting jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overhaul follows consecutive annual sales declines for UA, which has been struggling to maintain demand with weak consumer spending and fluctuating tariffs.

Just last week, the company predicted lower annual profits and sales, although it does not expect a significant impact on its profitability or financial results due to the split with the Curry Brand, which also includes Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Curry Brand separation is just a part of their restructuring plans, which add up to around $95 million in charges.

Where the story goes next is anyone’s guess. Does Curry align his independent brand with another sneaker giant, perhaps a return to Nike? Or will he choose to build an empire alone? Whatever comes next, one thing is clear: one chapter has closed, and the next is taking shape in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sneaker World Goes Chaos Mode After Stephen Curry – Under Armour Split

Social media immediately erupted when news broke that Warriors guard Stephen Curry was leaving Under Armour, with many fans going straight to nostalgia. One fan summed up the collective heartbreak: “RIP the Curry 2.5 💔💔💔🙏 Equivalent to a bar of Gold in middle school.”

For an entire generation, the shoe helped define locker rooms, recess courts, and school hierarchies. For many, the sneaker isn’t just footwear, but a cultural artifact.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the 4th quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Then came the jokes, with many turning Curry’s exit into a highlight-reel worthy storyline. One comment read, “Bro dropped 46 then dipped,” referencing Curry’s 46-point explosion yesterday against the San Antonio Spurs, beating them to rise to 7-6 for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other recent happenings also became part of the meme cycle. One user joked, “Nico Harrison is gonna return to Nike and give a better presentation this time,” referencing former Mavericks GM Nico Harrison’s firing, and his previous 19-year stint at Nike.

It also referenced long-running rumors of the failed Nike pitch to retain Curry, including Harrison apparently calling Curry his brother Seth.

Not everyone took the breakup lightly, with some observers worried about UA’s future, predicting turbulence. One post said, “lol Under Armour bout to fall off the face of a cliff now,” reflecting the idea that losing their most influential modern athlete could leave the brand scrambling for relevance after 2026.

Through all the memes, nostalgia, and panic, there was also a sense of flat confusion. One comment summed up the sentiment: “Why would they let him go??” It captured the shock around the partnership that shaped the sneaker landscape, and the sharp, unexpected turn it now took.