NBA Fans Humiliate Chet Holmgren After His Weight Gain Story Goes Viral

Chet Holmgren has faced many questions about his slim frame during his young NBA career. Now, a small change in his listed weight has given fans another reason to talk.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder are entering the 2026-27 NBA season with a strong roster. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the team’s biggest star after winning his second straight NBA MVP award. Holmgren also remains an important part of the team.

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Fans often discuss Holmgren’s frame because he plays against bigger and stronger NBA centers. The topic returned after Thunder insider Clemente Almanza shared an update about the 23-year-old center’s weight gain.

According to Almanza, Holmgren weighed 213 pounds during last year’s training camp. He is now listed at 215 pounds before the 2026-27 season.

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That means Holmgren has gained just two pounds, or about 0.9 kilograms.

The change is very small. It also does not tell us where the extra weight came from. It could be muscle, normal weight change, or something else. Still, some extra strength could help Holmgren in physical matchups. It could help him fight for rebounds, hold his position, and finish through contact.

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At the same time, Holmgren needs to keep the quick movement that makes him such a good defender. Adding too much weight could affect that part of his game.

For now, fans are having fun with the update.

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One fan joked about the very small weight increase.

“So he just hasn’t taken a s*** yet!,” a fan wrote.

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The joke pointed out how small the change really is. A two-pound difference can easily happen because of normal changes in body weight.

Another fan talked about Holmgren’s battles with bigger centers.

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“215 and he’s still getting pushed around by every center in the league,” another fan wrote.

The comment continued the online discussion about Holmgren’s ability to handle strong NBA centers.

Another fan took the joke even further.

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“Smh, went from being a twig who gets pushed around to being an overweight out of shape fatass. Unserious player,” one of the fans’ comments reads.

The exaggerated comment showed how little two pounds can change Holmgren’s overall frame.

Food jokes also appeared.

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“Had pizza before weigh in,” a fan said.

Another fan brought Victor Wembanyama into the conversation.

“Oh no Wemby’s in trouble now,” a fan wrote.

The joke made fun of the idea that a two-pound increase could suddenly change the comparison between the two young big men.

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Chet Holmgren has already shown his defensive value

Despite the jokes about his frame, Holmgren enters the new season after a strong 2025-26 campaign.

He averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 69 games. He also shot 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.

Holmgren also made his first NBA All-Star team.

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His defense was even more impressive.

Holmgren became a finalist for the 2025-26 Defensive Player of the Year award. He also made the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

So, while fans are joking about 215 pounds, Holmgren has already shown that he can make a big impact on defense without having a bulky frame.

The main question now is whether a small increase in strength can help him handle more physical matchups while keeping his speed and defensive ability.

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Do you think Chet Holmgren’s added weight could help him take another step forward in 2026-27? Let us know in the comments.