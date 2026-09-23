NBA Fans in Disbelief After Stephen Curry’s Rare Irreversible Condition Comes to Light

Stephen Curry has made some of the hardest shots in basketball look easy for years. He can hit deep three-pointers, difficult finishes, and shots from near the logo. These shots became normal during the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty years.

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But Stephen Curry has now shared something surprising about those years. He revealed that he had an eye problem during part of his career. The story becomes even more surprising because Curry had already achieved so much before doctors found the problem.

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Curry recently spoke about his eyesight in an exclusive interview with People’s Natasha Dye. The Warriors star revealed that he had blurry vision but did not know that something was wrong.

He discovered the problem in 2018. By that time, Curry had already won two NBA championships and two MVP awards. He had also become the first player in NBA history to win the MVP award in 2016.

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Stephen Curry said he had become used to his vision. He did not realize that the way he saw things was not normal. He simply learned how to play with it.

“It was 2018, and I didn’t know I was really dealing with crazy blurred vision or distorted images — it was just the way that I saw things, and we compensated around it,” Curry told People.

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Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers finally noticed something during a road game.

TV cameras showed Curry sitting on the bench and squinting several times. Myers saw it and later sent Curry a message. He told Curry that he should get his eyes checked.

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Curry recalled, “He texted me after the game because apparently the telecast kept showing me when I was on the bench, and he was like, ‘You’re just squinting, looking like you couldn’t see anything. Have you gotten your eyes checked?’”

At first, Curry did not think he had a serious problem.

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“They told me that I had a rare condition called Keratoconus, the irregular-shaped cornea that obviously leads to blurriness, distorted images, Curry said. “What I found out about it was it’s a progressive condition that can deteriorate your vision over time and it’s irreversible if it goes in the wrong direction.”

The diagnosis made Curry’s shooting career even more surprising.

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He had already become one of the NBA’s best shooters while dealing with vision problems. Curry even joked about it during his interview.

“I joke that when I’m all done, my memoir should be called The Whole Time I Couldn’t See,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry now gets his eyes checked every six months and wears contacts. He also said his treatment has helped him feel better about the condition.

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Legion Hoops shared about Curry’s condition in their X post. Fans, after learning about it, were in disbelief.

But NBA fans quickly focused on one thing, and that is, Curry was already doing unbelievable things on the basketball court before doctors found his eye problem.

NBA fans stunned by Stephen Curry’s revelation

Many fans could not believe that one of the greatest shooters in basketball history had played with blurry vision.

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One fan was shocked that Curry could make so many difficult shots without seeing the rim clearly:

“So you’re telling me the greatest shooter of all time can’t even clearly see the rim? There’s levels to this,” a fan wrote.

The reaction makes sense.

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Curry had already changed three-point shooting in the NBA before doctors diagnosed him in 2018. His ability to make shots from far behind the three-point line became one of the biggest parts of his game.

Another fan found it hard to believe that Curry was making shots from near the logo and winning championships while dealing with an eye problem:

“That’s actually wild. Dude was hitting logo threes and winning chips while his eyes were quietly going the other way. The memoir title is too good not to use,” another fan wrote.

The timeline also surprised many fans.

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One fan wrote, “won unanimous with 20/80 vision wow he’s really the greatest to ever do it”

Curry did not say that he had exactly 20/80 vision during his unanimous MVP season. However, the reaction showed how fans quickly connected his eye problem with what he had already achieved before 2018.

The revelation also entered the usual NBA superstar debates.

One fan used Curry’s story to make a comparison with LeBron James:

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“6’2, blind and still better than bron,” one of the fans’ comments reads.

The fan was clearly joking and comparing the two NBA stars. However, the comment showed how fans used the new information to add another point to basketball debates.

Another fan simply praised Curry for dealing with the problem, “My goat overcomes any hardships.”

Curry’s revelation adds another surprising part to his NBA career. He won championships and MVP awards before knowing that his vision was not normal. He was already famous for his deep three-pointers and difficult shots.

Curry can joke about it today, but fans are still amazed that he played at such a high level with blurry vision.

What are your thoughts? How much more impressive does Stephen Curry’s career look after learning about his vision struggles? Let us know in the comments.