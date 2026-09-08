NBA Fans Mock Pelicans & Grizzlies as Truth Behind Jordan Hawkins & AJ Johnson Trade Emerges

A four-player trade between the Pelicans and Grizzlies looked, at first glance, like a minor roster shuffle between two non-contenders. Then fans started reading the fine print, and what they found wasn’t a basketball decision at all it was a salary-cap workaround that had been sitting on the shelf for weeks, waiting for a clock to run out.



Shams Charania reported that the Pelicans are sending Jordan Hawkins and Micah Peavy to Memphis, along with a future second-round pick and a second-round pick swap. New Orleans will receive AJ Johnson and veteran Taj Gibson in return. Bobby Marks’ cap breakdown shows why the deal matters financially. Hawkins is owed $7 million and can become a restricted free agent in 2027, while Peavy has a team option that rises from $2.1 million to $2.7 million. Johnson’s deal ranges from $3.2 million to $5.4 million, while Gibson is owed $3.8 million, none of which is guaranteed.



NBA insider Marc Stein added the missing piece. He’d reported back on July 23 that New Orleans was already working to trade Hawkins to Memphis but the deal couldn’t close until AJ Johnson’s contract became eligible to be aggregated, which happened this week. Once it cleared, Stein reported, the trade unlocked nearly $6 million in cap savings for New Orleans, savings the Pelicans needed to complete their pursuit of free agent Bennedict Mathurin.

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Fans Mourn What Jordan Hawkins Was Supposed to Be

For a lot of Pelicans fans, the trade wasn’t really about cap sheets it was about watching a former lottery pick get moved for spare parts. One fan summed up the mood bluntly:



“I really thought Jordan Hawkins was going to be such a solid role player in that 2023 Draft.”



Hawkins entered the NBA as the No. 14 pick in the 2023 draft after helping UConn win the national championship. He shot 38.8% from three during his final college season and was expected to become a reliable perimeter option for New Orleans. Instead, the Pelicans have now moved him as part of a deal that gives them more financial flexibility.

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The reaction to the return package wasn’t much warmer. One fan pointed out something that’s technically accurate and still jarring: “AJ Johnson is 21 and has already been traded four times.”

The math holds up. Milwaukee drafted Johnson 23rd overall in 2024, then shipped him to Washington that same February as part of a four-team deal. From there, he moved to Dallas, then to Memphis, and now to New Orleans — four trades before he’s played two full NBA seasons. It’s less a reflection of Johnson’s talent than of how teams treat non-guaranteed rookie-scale contracts: as flexible ballast to move whenever the numbers need to work.

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That’s where the actual mechanics of the trade come in, and it’s the part most fans initially missed. Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, incoming salary in a trade can’t always be combined, or “aggregated,” right away teams sometimes have to wait a set window after a player’s previous trade before using his money as part of a new deal. That’s exactly what held this trade up. Stein’s July report showed New Orleans wanted to move Hawkins to Memphis over a month before it actually happened, and the delay wasn’t about basketball fit it was about waiting for Johnson’s contract to become tradable.

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Once that window opened, according to Marks, the Pelicans immediately gained the room to complete an offer for Bennedict Mathurin, a restricted free agent they’ve been pursuing. In other words, this wasn’t a trade about Hawkins, Johnson, Peavy, or Gibson at all. It was a mechanism to get Mathurin.

Some fans are already looking past this trade entirely. One account framed it as the opening move in something bigger:



“The Pelicans now have the necessary space to sign Bennedict Mathurin to their reported offer. Once Mathurin is officially renounced and signed by New Orleans, we’ll probably see the Kawhi Leonard trade go through.”

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That part is worth treating with real caution. Unlike the trade itself confirmed by Charania, Stein, and Marks, all established NBA reporters there’s no comparable reporting connecting this deal to a Kawhi Leonard trade. It’s speculation from a fan account, not a sourced report, and readers should treat it that way until credible NBA insiders say otherwise.

What’s confirmed is simpler, and in some ways more interesting: a trade fans initially read as a value swap was actually a cap-clearing maneuver, timed around a CBA rule most casual fans never think about. As front offices get more sophisticated about roster construction, expect more trades like this one deals where the players moving matter less than the math that made the move possible in the first place.



