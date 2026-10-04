NBA Fans Overreact to Klay Thompson’s 0-Point Performance Against Raptors

Miami fans may have just gotten their first glimpse of something special. The Heat opened the preseason with a statement 129-105 win over Toronto, and Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted no time showing why he was the face of the franchise’s new era. While the excitement around the Greek Freak grew by the minute, another newcomer became the target of some very different reactions. Klay Thompson had a quiet night, and fans were quick to let him know about it.

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Thompson joined Miami via buyout from Dallas in August 2026 to add floor spacing for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The 36-year-old started the Oct. 3 preseason game against Toronto but went 0-for-2 with 0 points in 13 minutes. That was enough for some NBA fans to start questioning whether Thompson still belongs in Miami’s starting lineup, even though it was only his first preseason appearance with the Heat.

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The concerns about Thompson’s reduced speed and athleticism are understandable given where he is in his career, but declaring him washed after two missed shots is a massive leap. This was the first preseason game, with Thompson playing just 13 minutes in his first appearance alongside Miami’s new-look core.

In fact, the former Warriors star was confident about his role on the team and wanted to contribute positively. He did not just state his intention to shoot better but also wanted to prove he’s still a good defender.

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“I want to be a plus defender. I want to guard 2-5 effectively. Obviously marking the best player all night isn’t my forte anymore but I can do it in spurts.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his preseason debut and wasted little time settling in. He finished with nine points, four rebounds, and seven assists in 14 minutes. He also posted a +4. The minutes were limited, but the two-time MVP looked comfortable from the start. He found his spots without much trouble and brought the defensive intensity that has become expected of him, and his passing stood out most.

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All seven of his assists came in the first half, and every one led to a made three-pointer. Those shots accounted for 21 points created by Giannis. Tim Hardaway Jr. paced the team with 14 points while shooting 100% from the field. Andrew Wiggins scored 12 points, one rebound, and one steal, going 4-for-6 from the field.

Amid all the positives, Thompson’s quiet outing naturally stood out. But considering he attempted just two shots and played only 13 minutes, the reaction online quickly went far beyond what one preseason game could actually tell us.

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Klay Thompson gets scrutinized by fans

Klay Thompson’s Miami debut gave NBA fans plenty of material to work with, but the criticism quickly became more serious than the performance warranted. After going 0-for-2 in 13 minutes, some fans were already questioning his place in the starting lineup and whether the veteran could still contribute at a high level.

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“Klay only starting because of reputation lmfaoooo,” a netizen wrote on X.

Another fan commented, “Klay Thompson is totally washed.”

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Tim Hardaway Jr.’s perfect shooting night only added fuel to the conversation. He went 4-for-4 from the field, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, in 11 minutes. But comparing a single preseason outing from Hardaway to Thompson’s first game with a new team is hardly enough to determine who should own the starting job.

“Tim Hardaway Jr will be starting over Klay Thompson is no time,” wrote one fan.

Larsson came off the bench for 11 minutes and delivered 13 points on perfect 3-3 FG and 7-7 FT shooting. Larsson serves as the primary backup to starter Thompson on the Heat, which features a deep wing rotation heading into the 2026-27 season.

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“Don’t ever have Pelle Larson come off the bench for Klay Thompson again,” wrote another fan.

Klay Thompson joined from the Mavericks, where he posted career lows of 11.7 points per game and 39.3% from three while playing limited minutes. Reports indicate the four-time NBA champion is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard to provide floor spacing for stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo as Miami aims to escape the play-in tournament. But that sentiment isn’t well received by all.

“(Starting Klay Thompson in 2026 shows you don’t care about your season),” they wrote.

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“I don’t think he will help Miami this season😂😂,” another added.

Giannis looked comfortable running the offense and already had the crowd dreaming about what this team could become. Erik Spoelstra even compared the superstar to Magic Johnson. That alone had Heat fans buzzing. But not everyone walked away from the night feeling the same way.