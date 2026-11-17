The Los Angeles Lakers have not started a season this well in years. At 12-2, JJ Redick’s squad is tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the Western Conference. They’ve been riding an eight-game winning streak behind Luka Doncic‘s sensational performances. But not everyone is convinced the Lakers have earned all the credit for their impressive start, and fans have quickly refuted a particular claim.

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ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne believes Los Angeles has benefited from one of the easiest schedules in the NBA, arguing that its upcoming stretch against the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Sacramento Kings could help it reach 16-2 before facing fellow West leader San Antonio on November 27.

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“It’s easy to find your way when you’re playing one of the easiest schedules in the league,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today show.

Her comments quickly drew reactions from fans. While some questioned her assessment, others brought out statistics to challenge the idea that Los Angeles has enjoyed one of the league’s easiest schedules.

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One fan brought up Shelburne’s previous MVP voting decisions, arguing that her past rankings of Doncic made it difficult to take her latest comments seriously. The post pointed to the ESPN reporter’s voting history, including her placement of Doncic fourth in previous MVP ballots, as part of a broader accusation that she has consistently undervalued the Lakers superstar.

“Ramona Shelburne voted in 12 consecutive MVP ballots she had Luka at #4 last year and in 2023 she had Luka at #4 again with Jalen Brunson at #2 I can only laugh…,” this fan said.

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One fan was more direct, writing, “Just letting y’all know: Ramona Shelburne is a pure Lakers hater and a mouthpiece for the Clippers.”

A separate post from another fan questioned ESPN’s decision to position Shelburne as a definitive voice on the Lakers, comparing it to asking the New York Yankees’ front office to provide an unbiased assessment of the Boston Red Sox.

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“ESPN treating Ramona Shelburne as the definitive voice on the Lakers is like asking the Yankees’ front office to give an unbiased assessment of the Red Sox. 😂,” the fan wrote.

The analogy referenced the longstanding rivalry between the two baseball franchises, suggesting that someone perceived as having a conflict of interest should not be treated as a neutral evaluator, which also associates the Lakers and the Clippers as two rivals in the same city.

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However, the most substantial pushback came from Lakers reporter Trevor Lane, who used opponent records and scheduling details to challenge Shelburne’s characterization.

According to Lane, the Lakers’ opponents had a combined .436 winning percentage through 14 games, compared with .392 for the Spurs, .408 for the Boston Celtics, and .443 for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Houston Rockets were the only team among those listed whose opponents had a winning percentage above .500.

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Lane also highlighted that Los Angeles had already played three back-to-backs, completed an East Coast road trip, and tied for the league lead in games played with 14. Meanwhile, San Antonio had already faced the Sacramento Kings twice and the Jazz three times, with those two teams combining for only five wins at the time.

“None of this is to say the Lakers have had an overly difficult schedule, but the idea that it’s easy relative to the rest of the league is not accurate,” Lane wrote.

Available schedule models offer a mixed picture. Team Receipts ranked the Lakers 14th in schedule strength through November 15, while CraftedNBA placed them 13th, both near the middle of the league. Power Rankings Guru, however, ranked their schedule 25th in difficulty, suggesting it has been easier than most teams’ slates.

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Shelburne acknowledged that the Lakers have been winning games but questioned how well they would perform against stronger competition. She also pointed to their fourth-quarter struggles, noting that they have repeatedly surrendered leads and needed Doncic to return to games to help close them out.

“They’ve been winning games against bad teams, but one of the things that’s concerning for the Lakers is they have one of the worst net ratings in the 4th quarter, in other words, they’re building leads but giving them up and blowing them… and you can get away with that against bad teams. But you certainly can’t against a good one.”

The Lakers have certainly benefited from facing some struggling opponents, but their 12-2 record has also come with road wins, back-to-backs, and victories against competitive teams. With San Antonio looming on November 27, the upcoming matchup could provide another opportunity to measure just how good this Lakers team has been this season.