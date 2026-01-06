NBA Fans React As Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Brutally Trolled After Poor Game vs Pistons

The matchup between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons had Little Caesars Arena buzzing, as the Pistons blew out their conference rivals in a revenge game for last year’s postseason series. However, one moment stood out from the night, and it was focused on Karl-Anthony Towns.

During a timeout in the second quarter, with 6:34 left on the clock and the Pistons leading 45-42, Detroit cheerleaders were performing their dance routine. After the music faded and the squad wrapped up, the PA announcer, in an exaggerated tone, said:

“After all that, make some noise for your Pistons Dancers!”

The crowd reacted immediately with laughter and noise, and, of course, it was all pointed at Towns, who has been the butt of ‘zesty’ jokes for years.

The association began with a clip from a live stream, when, while telling a story, he said “After all that?” in a high-pitched voice, leading to instant virality on NBA twitter. Of course, Detroit leaned into it, especially with a clear rivalry forming between the two teams.

What followed only sharpened the optics. The Pistons immediately put their foot on the gas, holding the Knicks to just 36 second half points while cruising to a 121-90 win. Towns didn’t perform well, logging just 23 minutes and recording six points on 1-4 shooting with a rebound, an assist, and a staggering six turnovers.

Towns has usually brushed off the jokes before and played the good sport, but in an opposing arena, mid-game on the mic, his reputation turned into a punchline for the Pistons.

Social Media Erupts After Pistons’ PA Jab at Karl-Anthony Towns

The Detroit Pistons didn’t just beat the Knicks, but put the internet on fire. As soon as clips of the timeout with the PA announcer started circulating, fans across social media wasted no times picking sides.

“Oh, Knicks fans are mad pressed.”

Many saw it as an elite rivalry, and to that group, the Pistons understood the assignment: twist the knife, then win the game.

Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

Not everyone thought it was harmless fun, and a chunk of discourse centered on if the trolling crossed a line, especially once it targeted a player’s reputation.

“KAT needs to tighten up, a league wide mockery.”

To critics, this was just piling on, and it reinforced how little mercy the league shows once a player like Towns shows any sign of weakness.

A few fans even tied the moment directly to the moment that the game swung in the Pistons’ favor, arguing that the jab symbolized a full momentum swing.

“Nah that was the momentum shifter.”

The Pistons managed to hold the Knicks to just 15 points in the third quarter, completely shutting down any momentum the opposing team had.

Others zoomed out and looked at it both ways, reminding everyone that rivalries like this are what has fueled some of the league’s best games.

“NBA rivalries bring out the funniest moments. Trash talk like this keeps the league entertaining for everyone.”

Whether it’s Lakers-Celtics over the years, Pistons-Bulls in the early 90s, or Heat-Pacers in the early 2010s, everyone can agree that it’s some of the most competitive, fun basketball, and the jab might help fuel something akin to those in the future.

The Knicks fans did manage to get their jokes in too, with a familiar NBA twitter trope cutting through: location-based trash-talk, by turning the Karl-Anthony Towns joke on its head.

“But after all of that, you still gotta live in Detroit.”

To them, no amount of scoreboard dominance could outweigh the disadvantages of national appeal, market size, or reputation in general.