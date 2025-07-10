NBA Fans React Strongly Against Devin Booker’s Contract News After Special Vegas Meet

In a dramatic twist that feels more Hollywood than hardwood, Devin Booker just secured a historic bag—two years, $145 million to stay with the Phoenix Suns through 2029-30. That’s $72.5 million per season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history. And yes, it happened in Vegas—because where else do you make a max bet on yourself and win?

But while Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Booker were all smiles during their secret Vegas meeting, the internet? Not so much. Fans lit up social media faster than the Kings torch their beam after a win, and opinions ranged from wild applause to full-on sarcasm.

Let’s talk numbers first. Booker, who just wrapped up a 2024–25 season averaging 25.6 points, a career-best 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, has now raked in over $387 million in career earnings by age 31. The extension locks him into Phoenix’s plans as the franchise centerpiece—after all, he already holds Suns records for total points and three-pointers made. And that’s in just 10 seasons.

But despite the personal accolades (four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA), Booker hasn’t sniffed championship glory since the 2021 NBA Finals run. Since then? The Suns made splashy moves—bringing in Durant, then Beal—and still couldn’t make it past the second round. Durant’s already been shipped to Houston. Beal’s name is floating in buyout rumors. And somehow, in all that chaos, Phoenix still slid a record-breaking extension across the table.

Booker’s the face of the franchise now, no Durant shadow, no Chris Paul leadership to lean on. Just a maxed-out star on a team that’s starting over—again. So it’s no wonder NBA fans had something to say.

Fan Reactions: Hilarity, History, and Hot Takes

“Devin Booker will have made $387M+ by age 31… and he’ll still have zero pressure to win a championship.” Let’s be honest—there’s a strange pressure vacuum around Devin Booker. Despite elite stats and all those All-Star nods, Booker doesn’t seem to wear the “championship or bust” label that guys like Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, or even Dame Lillard have been forced to carry. Maybe it’s Phoenix’s small market? Maybe it’s the chill branding? Either way, he’s somehow managed to dodge the media firing squad—even while putting up numbers that would have Skip Bayless foaming if he played in L.A. This reaction captures the paradox of Booker’s career—dominant output, minimal pressure. He’s thriving in a low-scrutiny zone, rare for a player of his status.

“Not one person should ever make this kind of money yearly.” Ah yes, the old “how much is too much” debate. Booker’s deal may be headline-grabbing, but he’s not alone. The NBA’s salary landscape is ballooning faster than Shaq’s ego after a TNT roast. Players like Jordan Poole, Tyler Herro, and even a once-hot D’Angelo Russell have signed massive deals while often playing below their price tags. This is less about Booker and more about the league-wide issue of inflated contracts, where average-tier players cash out like they’re MVP candidates.

“Insane overpay for a non-top 15 player but fair since he’s sticking with that poverty franchise.” Brutal? Sure. But also not without some sting of truth. The Suns have been the league’s masterclass in inconsistency. They had one Finals run, went all-in for a superteam, flopped, and now seem to be back at square one with Booker as the lone elite holdover. “Poverty franchise” isn’t just a meme—it’s a commentary on the Suns’ tendency to spend big but build small. The comment hammers home Phoenix’s identity crisis—they invest like contenders, but rarely behave like one in postseason play.

via Imago Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“Disgruntled Star 101: take the money, then complain and ask for a trade.” Fans have seen this movie before. James Harden in Houston. Kawhi in San Antonio. Carmelo in Denver. Big-money deals, followed by big-league drama and trade requests. And now? With the Suns clearly entering a transition period, it’s not far-fetched to think Booker could pull the same move down the line. This comment highlights the NBA’s superstar cycle—money first, loyalty later. It’s not a prediction, it’s a pattern.

“$145M through 2030… massive bet. Age 30s by then & injury risk—genius or burden?” Let’s not forget: Booker’s not exactly an ironman. Since 2018, he’s battled hamstring strains, groin pulls, ankle tweaks, and more. Soft-tissue injuries tend to linger—and they don’t get kinder with age. At 28, a five-year investment into a player with that medical history? It’s not reckless, but it is risky. Phoenix just tied its future to a player with recurring health concerns. This could age beautifully or terribly—there’s no in-between.

It’s the question everyone’s asking, even if they already have an answer. Is Devin Booker worth that much? Maybe. Is he a franchise player? Absolutely. Is he a guaranteed championship piece? Not yet—and that’s where the criticism lives.

Still, here’s the reality: Phoenix had no choice. Booker is the Suns’ crown jewel, the one thread of continuity after years of front-office turbulence, player movement, and playoff collapses. You pay him, or you watch him leave—and then you really become a “poverty franchise.”

Now, the spotlight is locked in. Booker got the bag. The Suns got their guy. And the fans? Well, they got content for days.