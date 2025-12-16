NBA Fans React to Cooper Flagg Breaking LeBron James’ Rookie Scoring Record in Mavs-Jazz

That’s just the kind of juxtaposition the NBA brings. Moments of personal triumph set against team heartbreak. Rookie Cooper Flagg experienced it firsthand against the Jazz, scoring a career-high 42 points in a 140–133 overtime loss. By doing so, he became the youngest player in NBA history to hit 40 in a single game, turning a tough night for the team into a historic personal milestone. With his 19th birthday coming up this Sunday, Flagg gifted himself a place in the record books.

He finished with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal, shooting 13-of-27 from the field and 15-of-20 from the free-throw line. The performance placed him in rare company, making him just the third teenager in NBA history to post 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Along the way, he tied Mark Aguirre for the most points scored by a rookie in Dallas Mavericks history, matching what Aguirre set back in 1981, which, fittingly, also came in a loss.

Earlier in the night, Flagg quietly crossed another big line. His 24 points before halftime pushed him past Tracy McGrady, giving him the third-most points ever by an 18-year-old, with only Kobe Bryant (539) and LeBron James (625) still ahead.

After the final buzzer, Jason Kidd sounded more proud than surprised. The Mavericks head coach reminded everyone that this was never a fluke, saying, “I think we’ve said that [it is the beginning of what we can expect from Flagg] when we drafted him. But the more time he’s on the floor, the more that he sees, the better he gets and he displayed that tonight.”

Sitting at 479 points with three games left before his 19th birthday, the math is now simple: 20 points per game gets him to Kobe. What once felt like a long shot suddenly looks very real, especially after he lowered the bar from the 25.5 points per game he needed entering the night.

The history didn’t stop there. This outing marked just the 45th time in NBA history, and only the 24th different player, that a rookie delivered 40-plus points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game. Names like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird live on that list. Flagg now does too, and he’s the only rookie ever to pull it off at just 18 years old.

Still, Flagg’s brilliance couldn’t change the ending. Utah took control in overtime, opening the extra period on an 11–4 run to seal the win. Keyonte George led the charge with 37 points, while Lauri Markkanen piled on 33 points and 16 rebounds. The victory marked Utah’s second straight and moved the Jazz to 10–15 on the season.

Yet, even in defeat, the spotlight stayed on Flagg. The score said Jazz, but the buzz belonged to the next-generation star in Dallas.

Internet buzzes over Cooper Flagg’s historic performance

One fan summed up the shock perfectly, “Wemby never did this before😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.” But the emotions don’t quite hold up when you look back. As a rookie, Victor Wembanyama finished his first season with a never-seen-before line: 1,522 points, 254 blocks, and 128 three-pointers. His 21.4 points per game were the most by a rookie since Blake Griffin, and his 10.6 rebounds per game sat just behind Griffin’s mark. Only Wilt Chamberlain’s untouchable rookie numbers stand above everyone else.

Wembanyama once dropped 40 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists in an overtime win against the Knicks, becoming the first rookie since Shaquille O’Neal to hit 40 and 20, and the first Spur ever to post 40 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a single game. So yes, Wemby absolutely did do it. The actual difference between him and Cooper Flagg isn’t ability: it’s age. Wembanyama was already closer to 20 when he reached those heights.

Another fan commented, “The greatest talent since Bron.” James, the No. 1 pick straight out of high school in 2003, set the bar as an 18-year-old when he dropped 37 points against the Celtics during his rookie season. To this day, only LeBron and Cooper Flagg have ever scored more than 24 points in a single NBA game at that age.

His explosive first half tonight put him one game away from tying LeBron for the most 20-point halves by an 18-year-old, with Flagg now at three and LeBron holding four. Even at the free-throw line, the parallels showed up, with Flagg’s 15 made free throws falling just one short of LeBron’s age-based record.

Another netizen claimed, “He’s going to be better than Luka.” That’s bound to ruffle feathers, especially in Dallas, where Luka Doncic is more icon than player. And while Luka is busy making history in a Lakers jersey, Mavericks fans are slowly turning their eyes toward the rookie. Still, the road isn’t spotless. Flagg’s biggest hurdle is his three-point shot. It hasn’t clicked at the NBA level yet, with his percentage sitting at .250.

Another fan connected the dots, joking, “Someone has been following the box scores of Kon Knueppel, and decided to step his game up. The ROTY will go down to the last minute should be fun.” Not long ago, both were wearing Duke jerseys, guiding the Blue Devils to their first Final Four since 2022. But ESPN recently ranked the top 25 players under 25 based on long-term potential, placing Flagg eighth overall, with fellow rookie Kon Knueppel coming in at 17th.

Another reminder quickly surfaced online,”They were saying Cooper Flagg would be 6th in this year’s draft.” Around the league, some executives believed that if Flagg hadn’t reclassified and instead entered the 2026 draft, he might’ve gone third or even slipped to fifth or sixth. Flagg, of course, chose a different path. He moved up a class back in high school, jumped into the 2024 draft, and bet on himself.

Nights like this are why.