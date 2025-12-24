NBA Fans React to Dillon Brooks High-Fiving LeBron James in Lakers’ Blowout Loss to Suns

While everyone is hyper-focused on Luka Doncic’s first full season as a Laker, another understated narrative picked up steam in LakeShow. It appears that Dillon Brooks realized he’s not going to have many chances to pick on LeBron James if he decides year 23 is his last. So he’s getting as much shots in as he can. Tonight was this petty pair’s third matchup of the season. The hilarity didn’t go unnoticed by the Internet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The goofiness of Dillon Brooks’ villainous arc reaches new heights every time the Lakers and Suns face off. He finds new ways to get under LeBron James’ skin beyond the conventional trash talk. Tonight he was out to mess up James’ free throws.

After Bron made his first free throw, Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton reached out to give him an encouraging high-five. Funnily enough, Brooks took advantage of the flow to slip in and get a high-five in too. Much sweet, very sportsmanship… not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bron didn’t like it and acted like he was singed for making contact with Brooks’ high-five.

Now there’s a very important backstory to this. The last time the Lakers played against the Suns, the game-changing event came at free throws. Brooks got ejected and it was expected that Luka Doncic will take the technical free throws. Before JJ Redick could enforce his strategy, Bron was at the free throw line and missed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The free throws in the last second won them the game. Redick was apparently not happy and everyone took note of James’ recent struggles at the free throw line (he’s changed his shooting style to keep up with age). Brooks might have been trying to get James to miss.

Among all the ways Dillon Brooks has dogged LeBron James, this might be the funniest. And the Internet couldn’t resist joining in the petty silliness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dillon Brooks is the Lakers fan favorite now

The Suns’ rivalry with any team in California is historic. But the addition of Dillon Brooks in the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston has given a whole other spice to the Lakers-Suns rivalry. As of tonight, fans don’t care which team wins as long as they get more petty antics from Bron and Brooks.

In the oddest way Brooks has won over Lakers fans like this one. “Ok man I am a lakers fan and i have come full circle and I am a Dillon brooks enjoyer now. Funny s—.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes fans question why Brooks goes after James so much. They think this is the schoolyard version of showing he’s a fan. Or that high five was because, “Dillon forgot who he beefing with for a sec 😭.” A genius termed that slick move, “Hinged Sportmanship 🤣🤣.”

And petty it is. The first game they had since LeBron James made his delayed 23rd season debut, he looked winded and barely able to make his double-digit scoring streak. Brooks outran him, dunked, and proceeded to do LeBron’s signature shrug.

Bronny James used his only minutes in the game to avenge his dad by posterizing Brooks and James reacted just as pettily. There were also moments where James was so busy talking trash to Brooks in a timeout, his teammates had to drag him back to the huddle.

ADVERTISEMENT

For their third matchup, everyone could see, “lmfaoooo dillon was trolling him.” But it went very differently last time.

Their second matchup was foul-heavy. Both had invited a tech each. Another shove by Brooks got him ejected and allowed the Lakers to convert a deficit into a win. Brooks got the brunt of the criticism for letting his rivalry throw him out of the game. This time he didn’t let it get in the way. After 25 points, the cynics say, “Be grateful he didn’t flop.”

Now their entire rivalry is a narrative that’s winning over fans who say, “Dillon Brooks is quickly becoming one of my favorite players.” This rivalry is also limited time only. Because who knows what LeBron James decides after this season.