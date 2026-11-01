NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler Mocking Luka Doncic on Social Media After Embarrassing Stephen Curry Moment

Jimmy Butler got his creative juices flowing after Stephen Curry’s memorable performance against the Lakers on Friday night. After the Baby-faced Assassin sent Luka Doncic to the floor with a vicious crossover before knocking down a step-back three, Butler turned the moment into a social media joke.

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His Instagram post brought a 1985 martial arts classic into the mix, leaving NBA fans entertained by the veteran’s latest bit of trolling.

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Butler shared an edited video inspired by The Last Dragon, replacing Bruce Leroy’s face with Stephen Curry’s. The clip recreated the iconic exchange in which Leroy is asked, “Alright Leroy, who’s the one-and-only Master?” before responding, “I am!” with Luka’s face swapped to another character that says, “Holy s*it.”

In the next slide, the Warriors forward has also included footage of Stephen Curry’s crossover that left Luka on the floor. The edit gave Curry the role of the unquestioned master, with Doncic becoming part of the joke, a pointed jab at the crossover that left him on the floor.

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The post came after Golden State erased a 25-point deficit to beat Los Angeles 112–95 in the NBA Cup. Curry finished with 31 points and eight three-pointers, while rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s earlier criticism of Doncic had added tension to the matchup.

Fans quickly turned their attention to Jimmy Butler’s Instagram and flooded the comments.

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NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler’s Trolling

One fan called Butler a “Generational cheerleader.” The comment summed up his role in the Warriors’ celebration. With the star forward sidelined while recovering from an ACL injury, he has only two jobs on the NBA court. Passing wisdom to the youngster and, yes, trolling.

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Stephen Curry delivered the comeback on the floor, but Butler made sure the victory had an equally memorable social media moment.

Another fan joked, “They let Jimmy Butler access AI.” The reaction highlighted just how much effort Butler appeared to put into the edit. Rather than simply posting a clip of Curry’s crossover, he turned it into a full-blown movie reference. This isn’t the first time he pulled such edits. There’s a running joke where Steph is Batman and Butler is Robin.

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The third reaction was more direct: “Lmaooo you would post the ankle breaking.”

Jimmy Butler knew exactly which moment would get people talking. Stephen Curry dropping Doncic and immediately hitting the three gave him the perfect footage for the post. It was all over the internet.

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One fan was even more impressed by the pettiness, writing, “That’s diabolical jimmy n I’m here for it.” The post was certainly playful, but putting Luka Doncic’s fall alongside Curry’s triumphant movie moment made the joke difficult to miss.

The final comment brought up another familiar part of Butler’s Instagram activity: “We may never see a black and white post again.” Butler has often used monochrome posts after losses, making the colorful celebration a welcome sight for Warriors fans after a major win.

Jimmy Butler’s post gave the Warriors’ comeback another moment to enjoy.