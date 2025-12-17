NBA Fans Sense Adam Silver’s Subtle Dig at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith After Praising Prime Broadcast

Tonight, ahead of the NBA Cup Finals in Las Vegas, the NBA on Prime broadcast crew was joined by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who spoke with the hosts on a variety of topics, but one moment stood out. When the conversation shifted to the presentation and coverage of the game, Silver might have thrown subtle shots at another prominent sports network,

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think you do a great job educating other fans about the game,” Silver told the crew of Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, and Udonis Haslem. “That, I would say, has frustrated me in the past about some coverage when it’s reduced to one side wanted it more, this side played harder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver went on to praise the network’s studio coverage, where they use a special floor to break down defensive coverages, offensive systems, and specific plays.

In the past, Prime has even had players like Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo join them to showcase the Miami Heat’s revamped offensive system, earning praise from all across the NBA landscape.

However, keen-eyed fans might have spotted the digs at ESPN and Stephen A. Smith, with the network known for having more narrative-based discussions, as well as talking heads, like Smith, who focus more on debate-heavy studio shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver has previously acknowledged that he “cringes” at certain types of discourse, admitting that he’s “jealous” of coverage of other major leagues and the more celebratory presentation compared to the NBA.

“I, of course, would like the focus to be on the play on the floor,” he said back when Stephen A. Smith began publicly beefing with LeBron James over an argument boiling back to a disagreement over Bronny James’ place in the league. “I feel particularly protective of our players, of course.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, this praise of the new, as well as the slight nod towards the old, makes perfect sense for the commissioner to state, and fans caught on instantly.

Fans React to Commissioner Adam Silver’s Shots at Stephen A. Smith and ESPN’s Coverage

The clips of Adam Silver being interviewed spread like wildfire, with many fans interpreting his comments as a clear endorsement of substance and a quiet rebuke of the style popularized by figures like Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Silver praised Prime’s coverage, explaining why plays work, many heard a line being drawn.

“In other words, thanks for not acting like Stephen A. Smith,” one fan commented.

Imago Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

For fans like this one, the takeaway isn’t animosity, but frustration with how often basketball analysis gets reduced to hot takes. Silver and, by extension, Prime are now placing an emphasis on education, aligning with a long-standing complaint: too much of the present NBA coverage prioritizes volume and outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others leaned into the moment with humor, convinced that Silver knew exactly how his words would land. By highlighting how he enjoyed a broadcast, avoiding simplistic framing, some viewers felt the commissioner was delivering a message without naming names:

“The sneak diss on ESPN is great 😂”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps Silver’s praise was an intentional way of steering the conversation without escalating it. In their eyes, the attack was directed at ESPN, signaling where the league would prefer the conversation to go.

Not everyone bought this narrative from Silver. Many pushed back, pointing out the contradiction in Silver’s statement:

“Nahhh he can’t be sneak dissing when he still giving espn a platform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The skepticism reflects an understanding that the NBA and ESPN are intertwined. Even if Siler prefers a change in tone, the league benefits significantly from ESPN’s coverage and continues to platform them as a result.

Another conversation moved towards the broader philosophy behind Silver’s comments; not interested in feuding, but in redefining what good sports broadcasting should be.

“Totally agree. Debate is fun and has it’s place but the balance needs to be there. And the broadcasts need to be 90% educational and fun. The drama is just the headline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For them, Silver’s comments reflect a broader shift in audience expectations. As fans become more knowledgeable, the growing demand for broadcasts to appeal to them increases.

Finally, some fans were skeptical that the comments would have any effect at all.

“Kendrick [Perkins] and Stephen A watching this clip while Adam gets his takes off,” one post read, attaching a picture of Smith looking unbothered.

Perhaps this criticism will have no effect on the actual personalities it hypothetically is calling out. However, it still indicates a growing trend towards more analytical, educational, and celebratory coverage.