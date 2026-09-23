NBA Fans Troll Knicks Star After He Refuses to Name His Newborn Son After OG Anunoby

A New York Knicks star hilariously landed on the wrong side of NBA social media after announcing his newborn son’s name on Tuesday, Sep. 22. Jose Alvarado, who went viral a few days ago after his daughters demanded that their baby brother be named after OG Anunoby, chose not to go with that suggestion. But fans obviously weren’t ready to abandon the original idea.

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The joke began when the player’s daughters, Nazanin and Brooklyn, appeared on Alvarado’s Instagram story and made a very specific request about their newborn brother. Rather than offering a traditional family name, the girls wanted their father to name the baby after their dad’s teammate OG Anunoby.

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When their father politely denied it, one of the daughters even went on to say, “That’s not fair. Why can’t we just call him OG Anunoby?”

Alvarado eventually revealed that his daughters’ preferred name had not won the family debate. A day later, he took to X to introduce his son properly, writing, “Romeo Jett Alvarado. I love you, son,” with two heart emojis.

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The reactions underneath Alvarado’s X post quickly turned the family’s private joke into an NBA-themed celebration. Fans were not exactly prepared to accept Romeo Jett Alvarado when OG apparently was sitting right there as an option.

“That’s a weird way to spell OG,” one fan joked.

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Another refused to recognize the official name at all, writing, “I’m sorry, that baby name is OG.”

The next reaction took a more diplomatic approach. “Love the name. We still gonna call him OG though,” the fan wrote, effectively accepting Alvarado’s decision while declaring that the alternative nickname was still available.

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Another fan just incorporated OG into Romeo’s name, writing, “Least u could do was make his middle name ogugua smh. Congrats Jose!”

OG is the nickname that NBA fans use for the Knicks Forward, whose actual name is Ogugua Anonoby.

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One fan even took the idea of Anunoby being part of the Alvarado family beyond the name itself: “OG better be the Godfather,” they wrote.

While the daughters’ suggestion seemed more like a random player reference, for Knicks fans, the connection is somewhat fitting because Anunoby’s name became synonymous with one of the defining moments of their 2025-26 championship run. His 33-point performance and game-winning tip-in in Game 4 against the Spurs turned him into one of the heroes of NY’s title push.

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And Alvarado, who was traded by the New Orleans to New York in February, was right there for that moment. In the five-game series, he averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists off the bench, and signed a three-year extension with the Knicks in July.

While Romeo Jett Alvarado is the name that will appear on the birth certificate, it is unlikely that Knicks fans will drop the unofficial nickname. And well, the internet is not known for killing jokes so soon.