Adam Silver Clears Doubts Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of NBA Finals

Jun 5, 2025

If you’re still clinging to the idea that this year’s NBA Finals are missing star power, Adam Silver would like a word. The Commissioner isn’t losing sleep over the absence of LeBron, Steph, or KD—and he doesn’t think you should either. In his eyes, the Finals are doing just fine in the star department. You’re just looking in the wrong direction.

Adam Silver doubled down on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton as legitimate headliners, calling Shai an “enormous star” and Haliburton a “huge star.” Not just for what they’ve done this season, but for what they’re doing right now—on the biggest stage. He made it clear: star power is earned here, in the Finals, not gifted because you have a billion-dollar shoe deal.

And these two? They’ve more than earned it. Shai, fresh off winning MVP, has turned OKC into a defensive nightmare and offensive problem for every contender in his path. Haliburton has taken a Pacers team nobody saw coming and made them must-watch basketball, all while throwing highlight assists and playing chess while others play checkers.

Are Shai and Tyrese the new faces of the NBA, or do we still need LeBron?

