Alex Caruso & Aaron Wiggins Achieve Historic NBA Mark Matched by Just 4 Duos in 50 Years

If you thought bench players just sit around and sip Gatorade during the NBA Finals, think again. In Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins decided to remind everyone why you never sleep on the bench.

Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins each dropped 17 points off the bench in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals — which, believe it or not, is something that’s only happened four other times in the last 50 years. So yeah, it’s pretty rare. Like, “somebody should’ve thrown a parade” rare. When your bench is scoring that much, it’s basically a second team on the floor—one that can keep the scoreboard ticking when starters need a breather.

Historically, bench scoring in the Finals can be a game-changer. Remember Andre Iguodala in 2017? His 20-point cameo off the pine helped seal a Warriors title. Caruso’s hustle and defensive grit combined with Wiggins’ scoring punch showed the Thunder’s depth is no joke this year.

