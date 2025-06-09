brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Alex Caruso & Aaron Wiggins Achieve Historic NBA Mark Matched by Just 4 Duos in 50 Years

ByShubhanshu lal

Jun 8, 2025 | 10:49 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

If you thought bench players just sit around and sip Gatorade during the NBA Finals, think again. In Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins decided to remind everyone why you never sleep on the bench.

Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins each dropped 17 points off the bench in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals — which, believe it or not, is something that’s only happened four other times in the last 50 years. So yeah, it’s pretty rare. Like, “somebody should’ve thrown a parade” rare. When your bench is scoring that much, it’s basically a second team on the floor—one that can keep the scoreboard ticking when starters need a breather.

Historically, bench scoring in the Finals can be a game-changer. Remember Andre Iguodala in 2017? His 20-point cameo off the pine helped seal a Warriors title. Caruso’s hustle and defensive grit combined with Wiggins’ scoring punch showed the Thunder’s depth is no joke this year.

ongoing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Caruso and Wiggins: Are they the secret weapons the Thunder needed to clinch the Finals?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved