America Is Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith for Provoking LeBron James in Tyrese Haliburton Controversy

Tyrese Haliburton’s sub-par Game 2 performance caused an outrage and a half. People wanted more. They expected more. None more so than Stephen A. Smith. And why wouldn’t he? Just 6 assists compared to his 9.2 average, and 5 turnovers for good measure? Not up to the mark. But he showed up big in Game 3, and made sure to let SAS know. And when SAS clapped back yet again, it gave fans a throwback to his controversy with LeBron James.

Let’s face it, SAS ain’t really the face of journalism as far as the USA is concerned. He may even be an antagonist more often than not. And while Haliburton may have joined the list of enemies as far as SAS is concerned, he is not alone. LeBron James has been a longtime member of that group.

“Just in case he was talking about me…players far more accomplished and far more superior have made their efforts trying to call me out. How has that worked out?” said SAS on the show. Of course, terms like far more superior and more accomplished suggests he was talking about LeBron. Well, at least that’s what the fans thought. So let’s break it down.

Fans disgusted with Stephen A. Smith’s call out to players of LeBron James’ caliber

The comments on that post look like a bloodbath if you’re pro-SAS. “Lol he really thinks he looked good in that Lebron spat. That little diva run he went on talking about it on every pod 😂😂😂😂. Child please,” one fan said. “Where the hell was this energy for LeBron???” and “This jacka** is insufferable…did he not learn anything from the LeBron incident” spoke of the general sentiment perfectly.



Smith and LeBron James’ spats have been public, and fans have clearly picked a side after the former found another target in Haliburton. People have seen how he gets under pressure from the King. But to be honest, who doesn’t? Regardless, Hali might not be a player of James’ stature, but ESPN will be hoping Smith does not follow the same route as he did with James.

“LeBron, Durant, etc have had their issues with the overall public and their career moves – to which talking heads have had some leverage there, where as Haliburton’s biggest offense has been being a bit corny. I think his critique of them, actually holds a bit more weight,” said one fan. The response surely drowned out against the barrage of comments against Stephen A. Smith.

The user claimed that Smith’s critique of players like KD or LeBron holds more weight than his comments against Haliburton. Stephen A. Smith does not seem to be making anyone a fan with his latest comments.

At the same time, Tyrese Haliburton did shut SAS up after his Game 3 performance as well. But this one may go back and forth, still.