Are Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Pacers Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 2

The NBA Finals are here! And so is the action and the drama. The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for round two after what was a stunning night at the Paycom Center on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. have put themselves in prime position after overcoming a massive 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old point guard drilled a 21-footer with just 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Blue & Gold a 111-110 victory on the road.

This was anything but a classic Pacers display, as they struggled big time in the first half. Indiana turned the ball away 19 times in the first half as they found themselves trailing at the break. However, things took a turn in the final quarter, as they pulled off a signature comeback. Obi Toppin, Myles Turner, and Andrew Nembhard all started hitting their stride to help narrow the deficit, which was eventually turned into a lead by Haliburton. However, speaking of Nembhard, there is a question mark over the 25-year-old’s fitness, along with a few others.

The Indiana shooting guard was in full swing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He finished the night with 14 points along with four rebounds and six assists. It was a stellar performance from the guard. The Pacers will need more of his magic tonight as they hope to take home a massive 2-0 lead. But is he available? Well, Nembhard has had his fair share of injury trouble, but is all set to play a vital role tonight. That’s because Andrew Nembhard is not on the team’s injury list and ready to suit up tonight, according to ESPN.

While he’s fit, that doesn’t mean the Indiana Pacers don’t have other problems to deal with. On the contrary, there’s another starter Indy might have to worry about. Any guesses? Yes! We’re talking about their star forward Aaron Nesmith. Indiana’s No. 23 has been in phenomenal form this season. After a stunning regular season, Nesmith has taken things up a notch in the playoffs. The Pacers forward is averaging 13.8 points along with 5.9 rebounds. However, there has been a lingering issue bothering the 25-year-old.

via Imago Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) with guard Andrew Nembhard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Well, Nesmith played the last three games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a sprained ankle. Despite the excruciating pain, he managed to play meaningful minutes, ensuring his team made it to the finals. So, what’s his status now? There’s good news for the Pacers faithful. That’s because Aaron Nesmith has recovered from his ankle injury and is all set to suit up for tonight’s Game 2 against the Thunder. But still, the Pacers will be without a couple of players.

The most notable name on the list is Isaiah Jackson, who tore his Achilles earlier in the season. The 23-year-old forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Indiana will also be without Jarace Walker. The Pacers forward suffered an untimely ankle injury before the finals.

However, he’s expected to be back with the rest of the team after Game 2, according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. Despite missing Jackson and Walker, the Pacers management will take a sigh of relief knowing Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard are available for tonight. However, this raises the question of how Rick Carlisle will select his starting lineup.

Indiana Pacers’ predicted starting five for NBA Finals Game 2

It’s that time of the year when everybody’s got something. Busted fingers, sprained ankles, sore backs. This is the cost of reaching the NBA Finals. However, the players and the team that overcomes these small setbacks is the team that takes home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Aaron Nesmith toughed it out against the Knicks for three back-to-back games. Now, he’s all set to do it again. Why? Because it’s all about the “Ringz Culture”. He and Andrew Nembhard are most likely going to assume their starting roles, with Rick Carlisle trusting his starters.

Here’s how the Pacers’ starting five could look:

Position Starter PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner

This is a crucial game for both teams! For the Pacers, this is an opportunity to take back a 2-0 advantage on their home court. Meanwhile, for the Thunder, this is a must-win game to have a fighting chance when they go on the road. It will once again be the battle of the point guards. Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be face-to-face, and the winner of this battle will massively influence the game.

Who will that be? Only time will tell, as we await tip-off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.