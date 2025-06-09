Chet Holmgren Reveals Emotional State Coming Into Game 2 As Confession on Isaiah Hartenstein Emerges

Game 1 was rough for Chet Holmgren. He couldn’t find his shot, finishing with just 6 points on 2-of-9 shooting in 24 minutes. But Game 2? Different story. Holmgren bounced back with 15 points, six rebounds, and a block on 6-of-11 shooting, helping OKC even the series with a 123-107 win—and he did it with a little help from his frontcourt partner.

After the game, Chet shared a quiet moment of appreciation for Isaiah Hartenstein. Asked about their lob connection, he smiled: “I always love playing with Hart, especially when he’s throwing lobs up to me.” Then he shifted. “But at the end of the day, it was just two points… try to keep emotions out of it.” That little pivot said a lot—about how he’s managing emotions under pressure.

Beyond the numbers, Holmgren just became the youngest player in NBA history to record 25 threes and 30 blocks in a single playoff run. That’s rare air—Draymond Green, Rasheed Wallace, Al Horford, and Myles Turner are the only other names on that list. His 25th three came early in Game 2’s first quarter when he dropped nine quick points to set the tone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Through 17 playoff games, he’s averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 46.6% from the field. His rim protection and floor spacing have been critical to OKC’s Finals push—and almost unheard of for a rookie. Asked about staying composed, Holmgren offered a mature perspective:

AD

“You gotta have that middle ground—like, I’m gonna feel this, but I’m not gonna drown in it. I’m gonna understand it, learn from it, and keep moving. That’s how you grow.”

That balance has defined his journey. After missing all of last season and sitting out 39 games this year with a hip injury, Chet returned hungrier. Before the Finals, he even read a letter to his rookie self, reminding him to “stay true to the grind.” His mindset hasn’t gone unnoticed, as even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, “Nobody said anything to him. He gets lost in the competition and that’s when he’s the best version of himself. You don’t have to worry about Chet. He’s gonna be that guy.”

Similarly, Isaiah Hartenstein has taken notice as well. “Chet comes back from tough games with a great attitude. That mindset lifts everyone.” In a postseason full of pressure, Holmgren’s been more than steady—he’s been special. Rather than being a youngster who may have been blinded by the lights, Holmgren is not just performing in the biggest NBA series of his life, he is also setting the tone for his teammates.

From Rookie Deal to Max Extension: What’s Next for Chet Holmgren?

Chet Holmgren’s cruising through year three of his rookie deal — a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth close to $45 million. The Thunder already picked up their option for 2025-26, locking him in at around $13.7 million next season. After that? That’s when things start getting juicy. Summer 2026, Chet hits restricted free agency, meaning OKC can match any offer and keep their rising star locked down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Starting July 1, 2025, Chet Holmgren’s eligible for a contract extension. Given how he’s been balling — stretching the floor, protecting the rim, and showing off that rare mix of skill and defense — the Thunder are expected to go all-in. Analysts are buzzing about a max extension, probably around 25% of the salary cap, putting Chet in elite company with dudes like Evan Mobley.

But this ain’t just about the bag. It’s about building for the future. Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have quickly become one of the league’s most electric young duos. Despite missing his rookie year and chunks of this season, Chet’s shown he’s got the resilience and talent to be a franchise cornerstone.

Off the court, his leadership and maturity add even more value. His honesty about his struggles — like reading that letter to his rookie self before the Finals — sets a vibe of accountability and hunger that lifts the whole locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Holmgren locked in and the Thunder managing their cap smartly, OKC’s setting up to keep their young core intact for years. That max extension isn’t just a payday — it’s a statement that Chet Holmgren’s gonna be the face of this franchise for a long time.