Drake Sends 3-Word Message to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as $1.7 Million Move Has Oklahoma Shook

When you hear “Check that box,” it’s not just words—it’s a flex. And no one flexes like Drake. The global megastar put $800,000 on the Thunder to shock the Pacers—and his message was very clear: “Check that box @shai.” Now, the Oklahoma City buzz isn’t just about Game 6 or the Finals—they’re speculating if Drake’s stamp could be the tipping point in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s breakout moment.

Thursday night in OKC is more than a game—it’s a stage. With Drake dropping two high-stakes Instagram story slips, this isn’t celebrity fandom, it’s full-throttle investment.

First, he risked $200K in bitcoin on OKC winning by 6–10 points at 4.56 odds. Then, he laid down another $600K on a straight win (including overtime) at more modest 1.37 odds. If Shai delivers, Drake pockets around $1.73 million total, nearly a cool million in profit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

AD

But the real headline is the caption: “Check that box @shai.” It’s a three-word mic drop, challenging SGA to seal the deal. From IG to paychecks to legacy—this is modern fan culture at maximum volume.

Fan Reactions? SGA fans seem to be worried

“okc losing tonight cus of the drake curse #pacersin7” Ah yes, the infamous Drake Curse—basketball’s version of Voldemort. The myth started in 2013 when Drake backed his beloved Raptors in the playoffs and watched them nosedive. From there, the curse snowballed like a vintage Shaq screen roll. Drake posed with Serena Williams before her U.S. Open loss, backed Conor McGregor before he got folded by Khabib, and bet over a million on the Kansas City Chiefs the one time they didn’t win the Super Bowl.

And let’s not forget: he lost $1 million backing the Toronto Maple Leafs and $355K on the Tyson vs. Logan Paul boxing match. That’s enough L’s to form a full-court press. Even Drake himself has leaned into the superstition, saying, “If you believe in the Drake curse, there’ll be plenty more content.” For Thunder fans, that’s not exactly reassuring when your franchise’s hopes rest on SGA’s silky mid-range and Drake’s hot wallet.

“Drake bet on OKC….. Pacers in 7 🤝” This isn’t just shade—it’s a defensive scheme. The NBA betting world knows Drake’s betting patterns better than they know their fantasy league logins. The man has thrown down over $12.7 million on UFC, $2.1 million on NFL (including Chiefs futures), and now adds this OKC bet to a portfolio that makes hedge fund managers blink twice.

In the NBA alone, Drake has wagered on teams like the Timberwolves (lost $620K), Mavericks, Raptors, and now Thunder, with varying degrees of success. His win rate? A respectable 54%, which is basically the shooting percentage of a role player during garbage time—but in betting, that’s actually solid. Still, fans read his bets like tarot cards, and if he’s backing Shai and the Thunder, there’s a good chunk of the basketball internet immediately flipping their moneyline picks the other way. That’s star power—even if it’s backhanded.

“Drake bets $200,000 on Shai … Thunder winning the Finals in Game 6!” There’s something electric about celebrity bets—especially when they involve a rising superstar like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This isn’t just a flex on behalf of SGA—it’s a massive moment of trust. Drake didn’t just say, “I like the Thunder.” He locked in a $200K risk on a very specific winning margin (6–10 points), a bet that only seasoned gamblers touch.

Shai, who’s averaging 29+ points per game in the playoffs and dishing dimes like it’s Thanksgiving dinner, is on the cusp of elite status. This bet feels like a stamp of approval. And let’s not ignore the optics—Drake didn’t shout out Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren. He tagged SGA directly. That’s a message. A loud one.

So now, if Shai does lead OKC to the Finals and closes out Indiana in Game 6, this won’t just be his “I’m him” moment. It might also be Drake’s most financially satisfying “told you so” since his $1.3M IPL win on Royal Challengers Bengaluru—a fact this fan promptly noted: “nahh Drake bet on the IPL and actually won dont worry guys he has been on a winning streak lately”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s not forget SGA and Jalen’s Batman and Robin moments in Game 5, where they dominated the Pacers to a 120-109 win.

“Slamming Pacers ML, Drake just bet on OKC.” This is what happens when sports superstition meets betting markets. As soon as Drake reveals a bet, the contrarian hive mind springs into action. But what many don’t realize is that Drake’s fandom isn’t even tied to one team. He’s NBA Switzerland. He’s worn Lakers, Warriors, Raptors, and even Timberwolves jerseys courtside. He’s more “best friend to the stars” than “ride-or-die.”

His connection with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes back to their Canadian roots—both are Ontario natives, and Drake has championed young Canadian talent for years. So this bet may be as much about friendship and home pride as it is about odds and profits. Still, fans don’t care about geography. The moment Drake’s money lands on a squad, emotional hedgers run to the other side like they’re trying to switch on a Steph Curry screen. The fear of the “Drake Curse” is so real, it practically shifts betting lines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In other words, even when Drake wins, the internet acts like he lost. That’s the paradox of being hip-hop’s King Midas with a betting slip. This is more than a sports bet—it’s a cultural moment. Drake’s $800K wager is equal parts swagger, spotlight, and trust in SGA. He’s not just cheering from the sidelines—he’s a proud backer. And if Shai delivers, it’s a win for Oklahoma City, a win for the culture, and a win for Drake’s crypto wallet.

So when those final buzzer sounds ring out, we’ll know: did Drake hit the jackpot, or did the curse strike again? Either way, SGA’s game just hit global stages, and the hashtag era just got a new MVP. SGA, it’s your move—check that box.