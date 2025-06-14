ESPN’s Malika Andrews Drops 7-Word Message on NBA Finals as Stephen A. Smith Lands in New Controversy

The 2025 NBA Finals have been a consistent series of thrilling games, A-level performance, and headline-grabbing off-court drama. And Game 4 was nothing short of a Hollywood script. OKC Thunders stormed back from a late deficit to even the series at 2-2, led by a masterful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the real turbulence may have come off-camera. With ESPN’s broadcast marred by technical glitches, one anchor has become a symbol of calm under pressure: Malika Andrews.

Andrews, the host of NBA Countdown and NBA Today, has been covering ESPN’s Finals coverage through a string of complications. From Game 2, awkward audio dropouts due to the tornado, and abrupt cutaways in Games 3 and 4, Andrews hasn’t even blinked. And while analysts and executives continue debating free agency, Malika is steering the Finals coverage through literal stormy weather.

In the middle of it all, she managed the mood of the moment after a smooth Game 3. Posting a behind-the-scenes carousel on her Instagram handle and shared the same on her story, captioning, “These games have just been so fun”. It was a modest note from someone who had just navigated some of the most technically challenging days of her career.

via Imago Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Malika Andrews on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome.

Of course, this is a moment of praise for Andrews; however, it comes at a time when ESPN’s NBA coverage is drawing attention for a more contentious reason. Stephen A. Smith, the longtime analyst, yet again finds himself at the center of controversy. Recently, following a hotly debated comment in which he labeled the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as an “underachiever” if he ends his career with only one championship.

And that is not all. After the Game 3 victory over the OKC, Haliburton commented on his reaction to the media, saying he should play his offense more “aggressively”. So the 25-year-old clapped back, saying, “Most of the time the talking heads on the major platforms, I couldn’t care less honestly. What do they know about basketball?” With Smith being Smith responds with, “That’s very ignorant statement on his part Win the Damn chip.” But it seems irony has struck Smith this time around. Let’s find out more about this.

Once again Stephen A. Smith becomes the center of controversy

Well, Stephen A. Smith has a reputation for not letting public criticism go unanswered. So, Tyrese Haliburton made some unfiltered comments on the position of commentators Smith took particular offense. He made sure that Hali knew that it was his peers who voted him “overrated”. He advised the Pacers star to be more focused on his game, yet ironically found himself under fire after getting caught playing Solitaire on his phone during Game 4 timeout.

The Viral moment has prompted sharp words from Kevin Durant, as he jabbed at the analyst, saying, “Cmon Steve.” But Smith is never one to retreat, doubling down on his position. Stirring even more drama, he replied, “Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought.. I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!” Smith then added a screen grab on X of his games, showing off his skills.

While the Finals head into a pivotal Game, this off-court clash is emblematic of a growing divide between modern athletes and legacy media. For Stephen A. Smith, however, this is a battle of holding players accountable and challenging narratives, no matter how unpopular or viral his takes become.