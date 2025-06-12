NBA Finals Game 3 Turns Into 5-Figure Profit as Pacers Fan Achieves Unprecedented Feat

Is there any one of us who hasn’t been left entertained by the halftime shows put out during NBA games? If you have ever received the memorable chance to watch an NBA game live in the arena, you would be well-accustomed to the dance by cheerleaders, the kiss cam, or the ‘Celebrity Look-Alike’ cam that the host team brings out to prevent fans from getting bored during games. More often than not, these halftimes have hosted events that also offer selected fans the chance to win big money. Everyone remembers Don Calhoun’s shot from the free-throw line at the opposite end of the court that (eventually) earned him a $1 million prize. While a Pacers fan did not recently walk away with that much money, he still made history.

During half-time of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a fan was selected to participate in a round of ‘Deal or No Deal.’ The game show that became famous for using 26 cases of randomly assigned sums of money hardly makes use of skills. In the end, it is all about luck. The fan in question got REALLY lucky, as he walked away with $10,000. According to NBA reporter Scott Agnes, it is the largest single-game winner he can remember anyone winning at a Pacers home game. Seems like that fan got more than a full refund on his ticket for Game 3.

The footage captured by a netizen attending the OKC-Pacers Game 3 showed the fan eliminating 2 out of the 3 remaining cases. One contained $2,500, while the other contained $5,000. He was presented with a chance to not open the remaining briefcase and walk away with $8,000. The fan rejected that, and so did the fans at the arena through their loud chants. The offer was increased to $8,500, but even that was rejected. After the $10,000 briefcase was opened to reveal how much the fan won, several fans erupted into cheers, with the fan himself being overhyped. This win, along with the fact that the Pacers had cut OKC’s lead to 1 point by halftime, showed that things were looking well for Pacers fans. At least till that point.

Winning that much amount in a game of ‘Deal or No Deal’ is certainly impressive. After all, fans have had to do a lot more during half-time shows to get to that amount. Back in November 2023, a Milwaukee Bucks fan successfully made a half-court 3-pointer to win $10,000. A Pistons fan also did it back in November 2022. All the Pacers fans had to do was guess right. Nevertheless, it was still impressive.

Well, it is a good thing this fan got some extra money in his pockets. Especially if he plans to attend more games of this ongoing Finals series. After all, if the other fans have gotten to realize something by this point, it is that those tickets aren’t cheap.

What are the prices of the NBA Finals tickets?

Till now, it has been confirmed that the ongoing NBA Finals series isn’t a bland one. Sure, it is missing the presence of ‘big-market’ teams, and locations that would usually attract some big-name celebrities. However, what they cannot cover in external factors, the series is more than making up for it in gameplay. Pacers made a comeback from a 15-point deficit, and Tyrese Haliburton shot the game winner in Game 1. Oklahoma City Thunder made a comeback in Game 2 with a 123-107 score. Things have been kept interesting. While that is good for the television viewers around the world, more excitement means more expensive tickets.

According to Diario AS, SeatGeek had listed the prices for Game 3 at a starting price of $872! Meanwhile, Vivid Seats had entry-level tickets listed at around $416. Game 4, which will again happen in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 13, is commanding a higher price. The price for seats at SeatGeek begins at $974 and $554 on Vivid Seats. If you think that is high enough, also take in the fact that, for Game 6 on June 19th, SeatGeek’s lowest listings are at $1,140, while Vivid Seats begins at $744.

SeatGeek reportedly promotes the higher-tier tickets for seats that offer a better view. Vivid Seat’s options are cheaper.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 12, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Finals games generally carry this level of ticket prices. Last year, the most expensive ticket to see the Celtics-Mavericks Game 1 was a whopping $27,000! Meanwhile, the cheapest ticket was available for the three rows from the wall of TD Garden. They were listed for $620 before fees. Die-hard NBA fans would have certainly been saving up for a while to experience these series. Despite that, there is no denying that spending money on an NBA Finals game requires a big will or a big bank account.

Therefore, good for you, Pacers fan. You can certainly expect to afford a good seat and go far to the Paycom Center if the Finals series extends to Game 7.