NBA Finals Give Drake Fresh Perspective on Gambling After $9M Monthly Loss Revealed

Drake just gave us a peek behind the curtain of his high-roller lifestyle—and it’s not exactly a jackpot. The Grammy-winning rapper, global chart-topper, and self-proclaimed sports enthusiast revealed that he lost over $8.2 million in sports bets in just one month. And no, that’s not a typo.

In a now-viral Instagram story posted on June 19, Drake shared his losses straight from the betting app Stake, where he’s notoriously one of their biggest celebrity partners. The numbers were wild: $124.5 million wagered in 30 days and a net loss of $8,235,686. “Gotta share the other side of gambling,” he wrote. “Losses are so fried right now.”

So, how does Drake respond to this humbling reality check? By going even harder.

Instead of hitting pause, Drake decided to trust his instincts—and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Riding with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he dropped $800,000 in bitcoin bets, aiming to check that box and cash in on what could’ve been a $1.7 million payout.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play during the fourth quarter between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

He placed $200K on the Thunder winning by 6–10 points (odds: 4.56) and another $600K on just a straight-up win, including overtime. His message to Shai? “Check that box @shai.”

Spoiler alert: the box stayed unchecked. The Thunder didn’t just lose—they imploded like the 2017 Clippers. Final score? 108-91 Pacers, and Drake’s bet blew up faster than Ben Simmons’ jump shot attempts.

Thunder Lay an Egg in a Historic Game 6 Beatdown

Game 6 was supposed to be a coronation in Oklahoma City. Instead, it looked more like a live-action blooper reel. The Thunder shot just 24.1% from deep—a number so low, it should’ve come with a shot clock violation. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points, but coughed up 8 turnovers and zero threes. Chet Holmgren’s shooting night? 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-3 from three—more bricks than a Miami condo.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were locked in like they were playing on a GameShark cheat code. Obi Toppin dropped 20 off the bench, Tyrese Haliburton silenced injury doubts with a solid 14 points in just 23 minutes, and Andrew Nembhard turned into a mini-Klay Thompson with 3-of-5 from deep. Even TJ McConnell looked like prime Steve Nash out there, dishing out six assists with four steals.

And now? We’re heading to a do-or-die Game 7 in Oklahoma City, the first Finals Game 7 in nearly a decade. Let’s zoom out for a second.

Drake isn’t new to this. He’s been partnered with Stake, a crypto-based casino platform that lets you bet on everything from NBA games to UFC bouts to roulette spins that could put Vegas to shame. He once won $750K betting on the IPL final and allegedly banked $40 million on crypto roulette—because, sure, that sounds real.

But here’s where it gets dicey. Stake is banned in the U.S., and yet Drake livestreams his bets to millions, hanging out with guys like Adin Ross while the youth lap it up. His losses? Shrugged off with a smirk. His wins? Turned into victory laps. It’s a blurred line between addiction, entertainment, and crypto-powered flexing.

After the Thunder folded faster than a taco on Taco Tuesday, Drake returned to Instagram with another gem: “When I realized that gambling addiction is a lie made up by platforms like Stake to prevent you from winning their money… Onwards and upwards. We march.”

Drake, my guy—you just lost over $9 million in about a month and a half. That’s not a march, that’s a full-blown detour into “Allen Iverson’s retirement fund” territory. While Drake may be rich enough to take these hits like they’re small change, the bigger question looms—what message is this sending to his fans, especially the millennial crowd who grew up on his music but also watched their 401(k)s crash harder than Thunder’s three-point percentage?

Between the losses, the controversial gambling promos, and another Finals bet gone up in smoke, Drake’s betting habits have officially entered meme-worthy territory. The “Drake Curse” used to be a joke. Now, it’s practically a stock ticker. And if the Thunder go on to lose Game 7 at home? That curse is getting its own Wikipedia page.

Until then, here’s hoping the only bet Drake wins next is betting on his own peace of mind. Or maybe… just maybe… don’t bet on the team shooting 24% from three next time.