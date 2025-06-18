Indiana Concerned as Tyrese Haliburton Breaks Silence on Game 6 Status After Practice Session Update

Everyone in Indiana knows too well about capitalizing opportunities when they come. Such Cinderella runs don’t come around often. But the Pacers have their Prince Charming firing on all cylinders, doing everything in his powers to get them that diamond slipper, which in this case is that elusive first NBA Championship ring. However, Tyrese Haliburton’s injury changes everything. Who will be the one holding the hands of the 2.1 million residents the city harbors? Turns out, it’ll might be Hali himself.

Tyrese had a horror show of a Game 5. He aggressively drove toward the rim against Chet Holmgren in the first quarter. But as he attempted the finish, he fell awkwardly, immediately grabbing at his right calf—indicating discomfort or a possible strain. He did return to the court in the second quarter, but he was probably better off it. How else would you explain 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists with a surprising 0% shooting accuracy from the field and deep?

That injury literally couldn’t come at a worse time. He had an MRI on Tuesday for what is characterized as a strained right calf. And they’re still waiting for the results. But there’s been a lot of progress since then. Which from an Indiana perspective could be the best thing possible. The Pacers fans can replace the image of Hali limping with him sinking in every shot in their light practice on Tuesday morning. The most important part? Tyrese Haliburton was not limping.

