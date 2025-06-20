Pacers President’s Wife Turns Heads With Haliburton’s Girlfriend After Forcing NBA Finals Game 7

“We didn’t want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home floor,” said Tyrese Haliburton after the win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. With the win record initially standing at 3-2 in Oklahoma City Thunder’s favor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co needed just one more win to finally secure the NBA championship title. However, Tyrese Haliburton and co were in denial mode, forcing a Game 7 for the first time since 2016. The Pacers’ resilience won over the crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including two people whose celebrations by themselves were enough to distract attention from the players.

Game Day meant that Tatiana Pritchard, wife of the Pacers’ president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard, would be quite active on social media. Sure enough, her IG stories highlighted several moments from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As the game continued, she posted a video of herself cheering on the team, with Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones sitting right beside her.

Both women were seemingly and understandably excited, with the Pacers running riot in Game 6. This was the perfect reflection of just how thrilled and exhilarated each hard-core Pacers fan would have been feeling as they witnessed the home squad live to fight another day (aka the last day) for the NBA championship title.

Having been married for more than 4 years to the Pacers’ President, Tatiana has become a familiar face courtside during Pacers’ games. She has especially highlighting her presence on social media during the playoffs. From celebrating Mother’s Day during Game 4 of the Pacers-Cavaliers series to even travelling to New York to catch a game at Madison Square Garden, she has been locked in and ever present to support her husband’s team.

A heartwarming moment was highlighted by Tatiana after the Indiana Pacers won Game 6 against the New York Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals. Kevin Pritchard approached Tatiana was and gave her a long, warm embrace, with the emotions of a decisive win reflecting on his face. The moment was so special that some fans might have even missed Caitlin Clark also celebrating in the background.

Similarly to Tatiana Pritchard, Jade Jones was also present throughout the Pacers’ playoff run. While Tyrese Haliburton was wowing fans with his on-court moves, Jade was doing it through her versatile wardrobe. For one of the games, she was seen wearing a varsity-style jacket over a black top. She accompanied that with a pair of cameo jeans. Her other outfits including a gold jacket worn over a white top and black shorts, accompanied by boots that went all the way up to the knee.

On another game day, Jones wore a pair of hollow-out, high-waist denim jeans, with a top that carried Haliburton’s ‘0’ on it. For one game, Jones just went a bit simpler by donning only a yellow T-shirt and black skirt. She remained beside Tatiana on several occasions, as the latter kept highlighting through her official Instagram account.

Now, the attention turns towards Game 7. The matchup that will bring a long-running NBA season to an end and decide the future standing of two NBA teams. Tyrese Haliburton has to be at his best for this one last game, but his recently sustained injury may cause hinderance. Fortunately, his girlfriend is focusing her attention on helping him out. Well, at least half of her attention.

Tyrese Haliburton highlights girlfriend’s priorities amid his injury woes

Indiana Pacers’ fans know that Game 7 could go either way. Especially since Tyrese Haliburton is not at his best. The player had sustained a right calf tightness, caused by an awkward fall during the 1st quarter of Game 5. He briefly left the game, but returned to the court soon and continued playing. Haliburton wasn’t willing to sit out the game since, as he revealed, “I mean it’s the NBA Finals. It’s the finals — I’ve worked my whole life to be here. It was not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play”.

With the player having already made up his mind, it was up to his loved ones to take care of him during his period.

After Game 6, the Pacers’ point guard offered a quick update on his injury situation to SportsCenter. At the same time, he revealed, “My family, you know, my girl Jade, is staying on me to keep doing the treatment”. At the same time, however, he also revealed that “When the people aren’t there, you know, she’s like—we’re trying to… she wants to watch Love Island right now. She’s like, ‘Before we put it on, we gotta, you know, put something on the calf’”.

Well, someone certainly has her priorities set.

Do you think Jade would have appreciated her liking for ‘Love Island’ being made public knowledge? Well, we didn’t have to guess, as the 27-year-old made her thoughts known to us by herself. She shared Tyrese Haliburton’s remarks on her IG story and wrote “you heard!!!!”. We certainly did.

Both Tatiana Pritchard and Jade Jones would certainly be present at the Paycom Center for the highly anticipated Game 7. Whether their support results in a championship win for the Pacers is something that remains to be seen.