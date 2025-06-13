Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 4

The Thunder’s Game 3 loss to the Pacers had all the subtlety of a sledgehammer—OKC’s offense sputtered, their defense looked a step slow, and now they’re staring down a 2-1 series deficit. If they’re going to even things up tonight, they’ll need every available weapon, including their 7-foot rookie unicorn Chet Holmgren.

Good news for Thunder fans: Chet Holmgren isn’t just playing tonight—he’s fully healthy, no restrictions, and firmly in the starting lineup. After missing 39 games earlier this season with a fractured hip, he’s been a constant since February, and the injury report hasn’t bothered listing him since. Game 3? Chet scored 13 points 4 rebounds in the first quarter itself.

Oklahoma City is about as healthy as a team can hope to be in the Finals. No key players are sidelined, and even their usual rotation guys are good to go. The Pacers, meanwhile, are also at full strength—no surprise injuries popping up to tilt the scales. This one’s going to come down to execution, not attrition.

Bottom line: Chet Holmgren’s playing, both teams are healthy, and the Thunder have no excuses if they can’t knot this series up tonight.

Thunder’s Depth Chart vs Pacers in Game 4

Oklahoma City has leaned hard on its stars to power through the Finals, but Indiana’s relentless two-way attack is exposing the cracks. If OKC wants to wrestle back control of the series, their depth needs to stop being a question mark—and start being an answer.

POSITION STARTER 2nd UNIT 3rd UNIT PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SG Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe Jalen Williams PF Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams C Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams

The Thunder’s big three have played consistently played heavy minutes in this series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren might as well forward their mail to the arena at this point. Wallace and Dort are doing their part defensively, locking down matchups. But the bench? A more consistent offensive is required in the remaining games of the series.

When Magic Johnson said, “Defense wore Shai down,” he wasn’t just making conversation. He was pointing out the obvious—something OKC seems determined to ignore.

Shai’s putting up superstar numbers: 32 points, 5 boards, and 6 assists per game. But after him, the help drops off fast. Joe shows flashes, then vanishes. Wiggins teases, then disappears. Caruso at least brings effort, but it hasn’t moved the needle in certain games.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s bench is going full showcase mode. Every minute counts for them. OKC’s starters? The tend to run on fumes as the game drags on.

Here’s the deal: if OKC’s bench doesn’t find another gear soon, this series could slip away quickly. The Thunder need someone outside their core three to step up with meaningful contributions. Because right now, they’re asking their stars to carry an unsustainable load, and Indiana’s too good to let that slide. It’s put up or shut up time for OKC’s role players – the stage is theirs if they want it.