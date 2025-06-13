Is James Johnson Tyrese Haliburton’s Bodyguard? Know the Strange Connection Between the 2 Pacers Stars

A reason why the Indiana Pacers have been so good this season is because of the sheer number of difference-makers on their roster. We mean, we’ve all seen Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, or even their veteran point guard, T.J. McConnell, lead the lines. However, there’s one player whose contribution you might not be able to find in the box score. If you’ve watched the Pacers close enough, you’d know whom are we’re exactly talking about. James Johnson is the guy you’ll probably see cheering the team from the bench.

Sure enough, it’s a presence that any team in the league would want. Benedict Mathurin surely agrees to this. “You know we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for James Johnson, the best teammate on this team, the OG of the team, he’s kind of old now, but he’s a real one,” Mathurin said. Indeed, James is the OG of the team and a very important part of the setup. Although he’s only managed a handful of minutes in a Pacers uniform, his impact on the team is massive, especially his connection with Tyrese Haliburton.

So much so that some people think that Johnson is the Pacers’ superstar’s bodyguard. But is he, actually?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Is James Johnson Tyrese Haliburton’s bodyguard?

You might not see James Johnson on the floor a lot, but you can bet he’s the last to leave. The 38-year-old veteran forward always waits for Tyrese Haliburton to walk off the court. But why? You might ask. According to James, “I always wanna be the last. Have you ever seen a wolf pack before?” Johnson asked the reporter. “The leader of the pack stays in the back.” The Pacers forward says the reason he always waits for Haliburton to finish off his interviews is simply because, being the OG of the team, it’s his responsibility to walk off last.

This sweet yet impactful gesture by Johnson has garnered a lot of attention recently. This has led to a moniker being bestowed upon James Johnson. “People joke around like he’s an extra security guard,” Haliburton said. This can lead to a lot of players being upset or annoyed. But not Johnson, who’s started to embrace his so-called fake job. In a clip that has won the hearts of many, the Indiana Pacers forward is seen saying, “We out here securing Haliburton. Making sure we get back to that locker room.”

Although Johnson is no bodyguard, he loves to joke around. Do not make the mistake of taking the 38-year-old as just another veteran player in the league for the vibes. Johnson is also an enforcer, not so much on the court these days. But, nonetheless, you don’t want to get in his bad books. You don’t have to take our word for it; his subordinates all around the league have voted him as the player they’d least like to come up against in a fight. By the looks of it, Johnson seems a pretty chill guy. So, what makes other players scared of him?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is James Johnson a karate black belt and also a kickboxer?

If you’re voted as the player who others would least like to fight, there must be a good reason behind it, right? You’re correct. Players could be scared of Johnson’s proficiency as a mixed martial artist, boasting a 20-0 record, or even the fact that he’s a black belt in karate. Remarkably, the 38-year-old, who’s only been able to muster a handful of appearances, continues to strike fear in his counterparts. It’s also a good reason why he’s seen around Hlubiuton so often. In fact, his job security with the Pacers is directly tied to his ability to play the part of an enforcer.

via Imago Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) reacts with center Thomas Bryant (3) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9 Pacers forward is anything but your average veteran. We mean, how many NBA vets do you know nicknamed “Bloodsport”? Not many, right? Johnson’s journey in combat began even before he started hooping. At just the age of 4, he started learning karate, and by the time he was 18, Johnson had secured seven world karate titles, nine national titles, and had an undefeated record as a kickboxer. However, that’s a path he left a long time ago. In fact, he says that despite most fights coming to an end after seeing him on the bench, it could all be a hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A hoax? “Me just being on the bench during that time, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s because of James Johnson’ or whatever, but it’s really not. I could be making all of this up and can’t fight a lick,” He said. Well, he might be joking, but who knows? It’s been a long time since anyone has seen the 38-year-old needing to use force to end a brawl. Nonetheless, he’ll be hoping that day never comes, as he and his best friend, Tyrese Haliburton, hope to guide the franchise to its first-ever NBA Championship.