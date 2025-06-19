Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 6

Pacers fans, this is it—one game away from the end of your team’s remarkable playoff run. If Indiana wants to force a Game 7, Pascal Siakam needs to deliver again. He must show up with the same kind of performance that’s defined his postseason.

Siakam has been nothing short of spectacular in these Finals. He’s been Indiana’s most reliable two-way force. Whether it’s scoring in big moments, locking in on defense, or making the right play, he always rises to the occasion. His 28-point effort in Game 5 kept the Pacers close until the final minutes. That’s exactly why Indiana traded for him.

The good news? Siakam is fully healthy. He’ll be on the floor tonight with no injury concerns. He’s been Indiana’s iron man all series—and that won’t change now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But the challenges are still there. Tyrese Haliburton’s calf injury continues to limit him. Indiana’s depth will be tested again against Oklahoma City’s stacked roster. The Thunder—missing only rookie Nikola Topic—have all their main weapons ready. They’re locked in on clinching the championship.

Siakam gives Indiana a real shot tonight. His steady excellence has kept the Pacers in every game. Now the question is simple: Can he lead them to one more win and force a Game 7 back in OKC? One thing’s certain—if the Pacers go down, it won’t be without a fight.

Pacers Depth Chart vs Thunder Game 6

Let’s be honest – when you’re facing elimination in the NBA Finals, you need more than just your stars to show up. Luckily for Indiana, their bench has been quietly outplaying Oklahoma City’s all series long. Here’s how their rotation stacks up:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

POSITION STARTER 2nd UNIT 3rd UNIT PG Tyrese Haliburton DD T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker O PF Pascal Siakam Jarace Walker O Obi Toppin C Myles Turner Obi Toppin Tony Bradley

Indiana‘s bench has quietly tipped the scales in these Finals, outscoring OKC‘s reserves by 16 in Game 5 after a 49-point explosion in Game 3. This second-unit surge has become the Pacers’ secret weapon against Oklahoma City’s star power.

T.J. McConnell made history as the first Finals reserve with 10/5/5 in steals, while Bennedict Mathurin’s 27-point Game 3 breakout and Obi Toppin’s energizing plays have provided crucial sparks. Their contributions explain Indiana’s perfect 14-0 record when scoring 110+ this postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Haliburton limited tonight, the bench’s role grows even more critical. McConnell’s playmaking, Mathurin’s scoring, and Toppin’s athleticism must offset OKC’s starters to force a Game 7. As Aaron Nesmith observed, “They kept us afloat” – now they may need to do more.

While stars dominate headlines, championships are won by complete rosters. Indiana’s reserves have proven they belong on this stage. One more standout performance could extend this thrilling series and cement their legacy as one of the NBA’s deepest teams.