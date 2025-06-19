Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 6

Pacers fans might want to brace themselves before tonight’s game – because the same nightmare that’s haunted them all series isn’t going anywhere. That impossibly smooth, unstoppable force in Thunder blue? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And if Indiana hasn’t figured out how to slow him down by now, Game 6 might just become his coronation ceremony.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just playing great basketball – he’s breaking the game with career-defining dominance. We’re talking 32.4 points per game on midrange mastery that defies modern analytics, fourth-quarter takeovers that break opponents’ wills (ask the Pacers about his 15-point closing act in Game 4), and two-way play so complete he’s averaging more steals than prime Gary Payton and blocks than most centers. That 31/10/4 Game 5 masterpiece wasn’t just stat sheet stuffing – it was a surgical dismantling, proving why he’s simultaneously OKC’s elite closer, defensive disruptor, and the calmest franchise player this side of Tim Duncan. Some players rise to the moment; SGA’s rewriting what the moment even looks like.

Now for the question, everyone’s asking: Will SGA play tonight? Duh! The man hasn’t missed a Finals game yet, and he’s not about to start now with the championship trophy so close you can hear it (if that makes sense). Barring some last-minute alien abduction scenario (which, given how he’s played, might be the only way to stop him), Oklahoma City’s superstar will be suiting up and likely continuing his vendetta against Indiana’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the injury front, both teams are remarkably healthy for this deep in the playoffs. The Thunder have their full arsenal ready to go, while the Pacers – aside from Tyrese Haliburton’s lingering calf issue – are at full strength. Though let’s be honest, “full strength” against this version of SGA with Tyrese on maybe? might not help much, we saw that in Game 5.

AD

So yes, the NBA’s most unstoppable force will be on the court tonight. The real question isn’t about availability – it’s whether the Pacers can finally crack the code, or if we’re all just witnesses to one of the great individual seasons reaching its inevitable conclusion. Either way, basketball fans win. Pacers fans? Well… let’s talk about something else.

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins Tonight, Start Talking All-Time

Tonight isn’t just about ending a 46-year championship drought – though that would be sweet enough. It’s about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s chance to cap off what might be the most statistically dominant season we’ve seen in years. MVP? Check. Scoring title? Check. First Team All-NBA? Obviously. Now he’s staring down Finals MVP – the last missing piece to what’s already a legendary season.

The numbers are ridiculous—15 thirty-point playoff games (putting him in a club with exactly three other members: MJ, Kobe, and Hakeem), more 30-and-5 games than anyone ever in a single postseason, and a Finals debut so explosive he hung 72 points in his first two games. His 32.4 PPG currently sits third all-time among guards in Finals history, trailing only Allen Iverson’s 35.6 and Jordan’s 33.6. And just in case anyone thought he was only here to score, he’s playing defense like someone told him guards aren’t supposed to protect the rim—just ask the Pacers about those four blocks in Game 5.

Most PPG by a guard in the Finals:

35.6 — Allen Iverson

33.6 — Michael Jordan

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

32.4 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Elite company. pic.twitter.com/5xAK4ABQg8

— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 18, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s what stings for Indiana: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just dominating this series—he’s crafting one of the most complete seasons the NBA has ever seen. Sixty-eight wins. A scoring title. MVP honors. And now? A championship that would cement it all. The Thunder didn’t just stumble upon a franchise player—they’ve got someone rewriting what it means to be the greatest Canadian basketball player ever.

So while everyone’s obsessing over whether Shai will suit up tonight, they’ll be talking about his legacy tomorrow. Because when the game starts, OKC’s superstar won’t just be competing—he’ll be putting the finishing touches on a season that’s changed how we view modern guards. The Pacers can draw up all the defensive schemes they want, but some players are simply unstoppable when they’re writing history.