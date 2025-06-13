Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 4

The Pacers finally cracked the code in Game 3, or at least they made Shai Gilgeous-Alexander look mortal. After back-to-back 30-point explosions, Indiana’s swarming defense, led by Myles Turner’s rim protection and relentless switching from Aaron Nesmith, held SGA to 24 points and locked him down late. Now, with the Thunder facing a 2-1 deficit, all eyes turn to their MVP candidate: Is he ready to respond, or will fatigue and physicality slow him again?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still stuffed the stat sheet (24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists), but the fourth quarter told the story. The Pacers threw extra bodies, forced tough shots, and made every drive a wrestling match. Even superstars have off nights—this was his first sub-30-point game of the Finals. The question now: Was it just a blip, or a sign of Indiana’s defense figuring him out?

What about Injuries? No surprises here—SGA isn’t listed on the injury report, according to ESPN. He logged 42 taxing minutes in Game 3 and admitted to fatigued by Indiana’s defense, but he’s not one to make excuses. “You got to suck it up,” he said postgame. Barring a last-minute shock, expect him to play his usual heavy workload in Game 4.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for the Team? Oklahoma City’s only absentee remains rookie Nikola Jokic (knee), while Indiana gets back a fully operational Myles Turner – not that you could tell he was ever sick after his Game 3 demolition job. With Bennedict Mathurin suddenly morphing into prime Manu Ginobili off the bench (27 points!), the Pacers’ depth looks ready to test OKC’s stamina once again.

AD

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Stoic Facade Faces Its Biggest Test

When a reporter suggested Andrew Nembhard was getting under his skin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offered the most Shai Gilgeous-Alexander response possible: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” Never mind the six turnovers, the three-point fourth quarter, or the way Nembhard has turned every possession into a wrestling match. Even NBA legend Magic Johnson saw it unfold in real time. The Thunder star’s poker face remains impeccable, even as the Pacers’ scheme drains him.

The numbers tell a different story. With Nembhard as his primary defender, SGA is shooting just 38.5% in the series—a far cry from his usual efficiency. The Pacers’ physicality has disrupted Oklahoma City’s entire offensive flow, and while Gilgeous-Alexander won’t admit it publicly, his coach isn’t playing coy. “They outplayed us, outcoached us, out-everything’d us,” Mark Daigneault conceded after Game 3. That rare honesty from the Thunder staff speaks volumes about Indiana’s defensive success.

Nembhard, for his part, isn’t pretending this is just another matchup. The Canadian connection adds layers to this duel—these two have been going at each other since their youth national team days. “I just try to play hard and make it tough on him,” Nembhard said, downplaying the personal stakes even as he bodies up SGA every chance he gets. As Magic observed, “Great scorers always find a way – but Indiana’s giving him nothing easy.”

Now trailing 2-1, Oklahoma City’s title hopes hinge on SGA solving the Nembhard puzzle. Will he adjust and reclaim his MVP form, or will Indiana’s defense continue turning this into a grind? Either way, Gilgeous-Alexander’s calm exterior will be tested like never before. Because in the NBA Finals, action—not dismissive quotes—are what turns the tide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad