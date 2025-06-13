Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 4

Tyrese Haliburton isn’t just playing in the NBA Finals—he’s rewriting the record books. And he’s doing it without even bothering to visit the free-throw line. Through three games, the Pacers’ maestro has piled up 53 points without a single charity stripe appearance. That sets a new benchmark for the most points in a Finals series opener without a foul shot. However, no superstar’s story is complete without a minor injury scare. After Game 2, Haliburton was spotted limping. That sparked the usual panic from fans who assume every wince is a torn ACL.

But true to form, he downplayed it as “just a lower leg thing.” Which roughly translates to “I’ll be fine as long as you stop asking.” Game 3 was Haliburton at his most lethal. He was slicing through the Thunder’s defense, launching step-back threes, and orchestrating the Pacers’ offense with the precision of a surgeon. One who also happens to have flair. The man doesn’t need free throws when he’s busy breaking ankles and egos in equal measure.

His ability to dominate without drawing fouls has become one of the most fascinating subplots of this series. It proves once again that efficiency doesn’t always require contact. So will he continue dominating or has the injury gotten worse? Well, Tyrese Haliburton is not listed on the Injury Report for Game 4.

As for the rest of the Pacers, Myles Turner is back after a brief battle with the flu. Because nothing tests a player’s endurance like trying to guard Chet Holmgren while fighting off a fever. Meanwhile, rookie Jarace Walker remains out with a sprained ankle. Though he’s reportedly making progress. (Translation: He’s not playing tonight, but his Instagram rehab videos look great.)

Bottom line? Tyrese Haliburton is playing. The Pacers are (mostly) at full strength. And the Thunder are left scrambling for answers. If Game 3 was any indication, Oklahoma City’s defense might need more than a game plan. They might need a miracle.

Tyrese Haliburton Isn’t Just Awake—He’s Woke and Wrecking the Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton isn’t sleeping these days – and Oklahoma City should be losing sleep over him. The Pacers’ star approaches the Finals with a mix of reverence and competitive fire, calling it the kind of pressure that changes how “your spit should taste.” He’s not exaggerating – facing a 68-win Thunder team with MVP talent and a historic defense makes every possession precious. While others might crumble under the spotlight, Haliburton thrives, turning sleepless nights into extra film sessions and group chat breakdowns that fuel Indiana’s preparation.

The critics came after Tyrese Haliburton’s quiet start to the series, questioning his aggression. His response? A dominant 22-point, 11-assist, 9-rebound Game 3 performance that silenced doubters and vaulted him to the top of the Finals MVP conversation. What makes his run remarkable isn’t just the production, but how he’s doing it – setting a record for most points (53) through three Finals games without a single free throw attempt, proving efficiency doesn’t require foul-baiting.

Haliburton’s leadership shines brightest in how he’s united this Pacers team. His ‘don’t take this for granted’ mantra resonates with a squad two wins from franchise history, embodying the same mindset he showed when telling reporters, ‘All of us are having challenges’ after their Game 3 victory. Teammates follow without question because he delivers when it matters most, whether hitting clutch shots or making the right pass. This trust transforms late-game situations from tense moments into opportunities, with Haliburton as the steady hand guiding Indiana through the storm.

As Game 4 looms, Oklahoma City faces an uncomfortable truth: they haven’t solved Tyrese Haliburton yet. The Pacers star grows more dangerous with each passing game, his confidence and command expanding alongside Indiana’s championship aspirations. The Thunder’s best chance might be hoping he finally gets some rest, because at this rate, a well-rested Haliburton could be unstoppable.