Karl-Anthony Towns Drops 4-Word Warning to Victor Wembanyama on Live TV As Spurs Star’s Finals Struggles Continue

After an inefficient NBA Finals Game 1, Victor Wembanyama received a text from former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich that read, “I’ve been bad, and I’m better than this.” So, heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the writing on the wall was clear: come out with a statement performance. However, Karl-Anthony Towns had other plans and sent a message of his own to the Spurs center at halftime.

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With New York holding a 56-52 lead at halftime, cameras caught the Knicks’ big man heading to the locker room while saying four words:

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“Can’t f**k with me.”

Given the way the first half of this game unfolded, it was easy to see where the confidence came from.

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Towns was dominant from the opening tip in the 105-104 victory and a commanding 2-0 series lead. He scored 17 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting while erasing an early nine-point lead that the Spurs had. But the major part of his attitude stemmed from the fact that he was winning his battle against Victor Wembanyama.

By halftime, Wembanyama was limited to just seven points as the Knicks’ defensive approach, led by Towns, continued to make life difficult for him. That was the same script in their last game.

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In Game 1, Wembanyama’s 26 points came on 21 attempts, and the Knicks’ disruption was evident. Game 2 was like deja vu: Towns controlled the paint, forcing Wembanyama into tough looks.

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Even though he ultimately finished Game 2 with 29 points (the highest by a Spurs player) on 21 attempts and 9 rebounds, it just wasn’t enough to prevent the Knicks from escaping San Antonio with a win.

Towns, meanwhile, finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, backing up his halftime confidence with a performance that saw him hold his own against the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

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Whether Towns’ halftime message targeted Wembanyama specifically remains unclear, but through two Finals games, he’s consistently won their matchup.

Victor Wembanyama Can’t Do It Alone as Spurs Search for Answers

For large stretches of this game, it looked like Wembanyama was going to drag the Spurs back into action.

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His fourth-quarter takeover helped fuel a stunning 14-0 Spurs run that erased the Knicks’ lead as they tied the score several times in the final few minutes. However, the comeback effort from him also highlighted the biggest issue facing San Antonio through the first two games of this series.

Imago May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While Wembanyama led scoring with 29 points, the Spurs’ slow start forced them to chase, and by the time they found rhythm, the Knicks had seized control.

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See, New York’s game plan has been clear from the opening tip of the Finals: make life difficult for Victor Wembanyama and force someone else to beat them.

So far, it has worked.

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The Knicks have repeatedly thrown a variety of defenders at him, ranging from big men like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, to lengthy wings like OG Anunoby, as well as help defenders at the Spurs star, which has forced him into taking tough mid-range shots instead of rim attempts. Still, he managed to keep this game neck-and-neck.

San Antonio’s answer is clear: Wembanyama needs offensive support. Without it, even his best efforts won’t overcome the Knicks’ defensive scheme.

With both games stolen in San Antonio, the series shifts to MSG. If the Knicks maintain this defensive pressure and force ball movement away from Wembanyama, they’ll be one step closer to their first title since 1973.