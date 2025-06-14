Lu Dort’s Intent in Tyrese Haliburton Punch Quickly Addressed by ESPN Broadcasters

With backs to the wall, the Thunder needed to set the tone early in Game 4 of the Finals. In fact, Mark Daigneault made the change, and they were moving back to their double-big starting lineup. So, the mission was clear: to be aggressive on defense. Not just with hooping activities but even being extra chirpy throughout the first quarter. One man led them, Lu Dort, not just draining threes, but handling some elbows to the Pacers’ star guard, Tyrese Haliburton.

As stated before, Oklahoma City had to be aggressive. They turned up the aggression and sent double teams, blitzes, and traps at Tyrese Haliburton. But there was even an elbow from Dort. That’s why Richard Jefferson, on the broadcast, reiterated a message from the Thunder guard. “They’re pushing back and forth, and he’s doing a little extra. But Lu Dort told us in his meeting: ‘The minute a player goes and complains to the official, I believe I’ve got him. I’ve got him frustrated, I’ve got it a little rattled, I don’t think a foul has ever been called there.’ So if I’m Tyrese, I’m just being a little smart.”

No foul was called as the Thunder, after trailing early, went on a 9-0 run and ended the quarter with just one point behind 34-35.

