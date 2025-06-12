Magic Johnson Explains Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Was Exhausted in Game 3 Loss vs Pacers

NBA legend Magic Johnson pinpointed the key factor behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s fourth-quarter vanishing act in Oklahoma City’s crucial Game 3 defeat.

“The Pacers’ full-court pressure defense wore Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down,” Johnson tweeted, “and that’s a big reason why the NBA MVP wasn’t effective in the fourth quarter!” The Hall of Famer’s analysis perfectly captures how Indiana’s defensive adjustments neutralized the Thunder superstar when it mattered most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite finishing with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, SGA looked completely gassed in the final frame after Indiana’s guards – led by Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith – hounded him baseline-to-baseline. The Pacers’ suffocating traps on every pick-and-roll forced the MVP to work relentlessly just to catch the ball, resulting in a dramatic fourth-quarter collapse where OKC’s offense scored just 18 points to Indiana’s 32.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 116-107 final score tells the story of two different games – one where SGA dominated for three quarters, and another where Indiana’s defensive execution completely took over. With the series now 2-1 in favor of the Pacers, the Thunder must find answers for Indiana’s exhausting defensive scheme before Game 4.

ongoing story…