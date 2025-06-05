Malika Andrews Leaves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Speechless as He Nears Rare NBA Honor Only 3 Legends Have

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 48 minutes of basketball away from landing on a list so exclusive, it makes the VIP room at The All-Star Game look like the arena nosebleeds. We’re talking MJ, Kareem, and Shaq-level elite. That’s it. That’s the list. And now?

SGA is knocking at the door with MVP hardware in one hand and a Finals ticket in the other.

So, when Malika Andrews sat him down and dropped this bombshell — “If you win an NBA championship, you will have won a scoring title, an MVP, and a championship all in the same season. The only other players to do that are Michael Jordan, Kareem, and Shaq. When you hear your name in line with those, what do you think?” — It wasn’t just a question. It was a whole moment.

SGA didn’t even try to act cool. He froze. And then, “It’s hard to put into words. Honestly, I don’t even… I don’t even know,” he stammered. “All three of those guys are like… like basketball icons. Like I don’t… I don’t know… I don’t know to even put my name in the same breath. I don’t know. It’s amazing. It’s an honor, I guess.”

Bro was more lost than Ben Simmons in a half-court offense. But really, can you blame him? Let’s talk numbers before we get back to the emotions.

via Imago May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

SGA didn’t just show up this season — he body slammed expectations. 32.7 points per game — First in the league. That’s not just elite, that’s Iverson in ’01 levels of cooking. 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game — all while shooting 51.9% from the field. That’s more efficient than Tim Duncan at a bank meeting.

True shooting percentage? 63.7%. In other words, he was more accurate than Steve Nash at an open gym. And let’s not forget — this man dropped four 50-burgers this year. Not points in the paint. FIFTY. Including a career-high 54 against the Jazz, like he was trying to cancel their franchise. Let’s not act like this is a one-man show, though.

Thunderstorm Brewing in OKC

The Thunder, under Coach Mark Daigneault, played defense like the 2004 Pistons and passed the ball like they thought John Stockton was watching. 68–14 regular-season record. Best in the league. More dominant than the prime Spurs on a sleep schedule. 12–4 in the playoffs, stomping through Denver and Minnesota like they were warm-up games.

Chet Holmgren added 2.0 blocks and 8.6 boards a game. Man’s built like a coat hanger but plays like a young KG. Jalen Williams? Averages that scream “Scottie Pippen 2.0” — 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists. Alex Caruso swiping 1.8 steals per game like it’s Cyber Monday.

And don’t even get us started on the defense. They switch faster than Kevin Durant switches teams. Top 3 in defensive rating and rim protection, with a defensive IQ that made every possession feel like a chess match.

But what makes SGA’s story hit even harder is the way he got here. “Obviously can’t get ahead of myself, but like to be anywhere near those names — it’s hard to even dream about,” he continued. “And then to achieve… so I don’t know, I don’t have an answer for you. I would be speechless. But I think it just goes to show: if you work hard, keep your head down, you try to do the right things, and you try to have the right intentions out there, anything can happen for you.”

via Imago Jan 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The cherry on top? “Like if you asked the coach who cut me when I was in ninth grade if I would be this today, he’d probably say no.” There’s a lesson in that quote that hits harder than a Patrick Beverley screen: Never count out the quiet kid with a killer work ethic. The Pacers and Thunder don’t exactly have bad blood — yet. But with both squads led by 25-and-under superstars (SGA vs. Haliburton, Yes Stephen Smith Haliburton, whether you like it or not), this Finals could be the spark.

Their last two matchups this season? Dec 26: Thunder 120, Pacers 114. Mar 29: Thunder 132, Pacers 111. If that’s foreshadowing, Indiana might want to start praying to Reggie Miller’s statue. The Thunder haven’t been to the Finals since 2012. Back then, SGA was still playing high school ball. Now? He’s one win from joining a club that includes the guy who starred in Space Jam, the NBA’s all-time points leader, and the dude who broke rims and backboards for fun.

From being cut in ninth grade to possibly being mentioned next to Michael, Kareem, and Shaq? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just cooking. He’s rewriting the Thunder’s franchise history in ink thicker than James Harden’s beard.