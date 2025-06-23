MRI Confirms Worst News for Tyrese Haliburton as Fans Pack Indiana Airport in Support

All that Indiana wished, Tyrese Haliburton delivered…sadly, only till the time he banged the court in pain. So when he went down early in that quarter, the whole world held its breath. We all watched the hopes of the greatest Cinderella story of all time slowly fade. The worst part? He needed help just to get off the court. That moment alone showed just how serious it was. When the team confirmed he wouldn’t return for the game, fans braced for the worst. And now, those fears have turned into reality.

“Breaking: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 against Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Haliburton played through a calf strain in the same leg during the NBA Finals for an opportunity to win a championship,” wrote ESPN’s Shams Charania on X. Turns out that the injury was too bad for him to even continue. And if you see visuals of his Achilles literally popping on camera, you’d get an idea of the severity of it all.

“What happened with Tyrese, just all of our hearts dropped,” Carlisle told reporters. “He will be back. I don’t have any medical information about what may or may not have happened, but he’ll be back in time. I believe he’ll make a full recovery. He authored one of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA with dramatic play after dramatic play. It was just something that no one’s ever seen, and did it as one of 17. That’s the beautiful thing about him. As great of a player as he is, it’s always a team thing. Our hearts go out to him,” said Pacers HC Rick Carlisle after the game.

This is a developing story…