Myles Turner Didn’t Forget Indiana’s LeBron James Wound as Pacers Create NBA Finals History

Back in 2013, the Indiana Pacers came up just short against the Miami Heat, led by the Prime LeBron “King” James. Nothing sung the fans more than that heart crushing Game 1 overtime buzzer-beater. It shifted the whole series and left a mark on Indiana’s playoff soul, one fan and player still feels today.

One of those fans was a young Myles Turner. On June 3, 2013, Turner tweeted: “What if Pacers win it all.” Fast forward 12 years, and Turner is no longer watching from a distance—he’s leading the charge.

“I remember watching that series against the Heat. They were playing really well. They were my favourite team in 2K at the time. I wanted it for ’em,” Turner said.

Now, in 2025, Turner and the Indiana Pacers are flipping the script. In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they erased a 15-point fourth-quarter hole and a 9-point deficit in the final three minutes to stun the Thunder, 111–110. No team had ever done that in the Finals. Teams were 0–182. Now? It’s 1–182.

Tyrese Haliburton delivered the dagger—a jumper with 0.3 seconds left. It was his fifth clutch shot of the playoffs, setting a new NBA record. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points. Turner anchored the defense and brought the energy.

The Thunder didn’t go quietly. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 38 in his Finals debut—more than any player in a losing debut, even Michael Jordan. But Indiana wouldn’t fold.

This Finals run is Indiana’s first in 25 years. They earned it by outlasting the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The journey has been all grit, chemistry, and belief. Much of that belief comes from Rick Carlisle. The veteran coach, who won it all with Dallas in 2011, has kept this young squad locked in when the pressure’s highest.

Myles Turner’s Defensive Roots and Carlisle’s Championship Pedigree Are Driving Indiana Pacers’ Title Push

For Myles Turner, this NBA Finals moment isn’t just the payoff of a long season—it’s the culmination of a mindset shaped by childhood lessons and elite coaching.

After Indiana Pacers’ improbable Game 1 comeback, Turner didn’t point to emotions or hype. He pointed to preparation. “A lot of it does come from Rick, you know? He instilled it in us,” Turner said postgame. “He’s not a rah-rah guy, but his speeches and his preparation get us locked in. He’s been there before—six times to be exact.”

Carlisle’s calm, detail-heavy approach has been instrumental. With decades of Finals experience—including a 2011 championship with the Mavericks—his ability to steady a young team in chaotic moments is unmatched. That poise showed in Game 1, when Indiana clawed back from a 15-point fourth-quarter hole and executed down the stretch like veterans.

But Turner’s readiness also comes from way back. He credits his father for identifying his defensive instincts early—during YMCA games with wristband matchups that used to frustrate him as a kid. “My pops always told me that’s what I was gonna make my bread and butter on. He saw it early—elite timing,” Turner said. “You can’t really teach shot-blocking. You either have it or you don’t.”

Now, Turner’s rim protection anchors one of the NBA’s most balanced units. He’s been putting up solid numbers too—averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in the playoffs. Carlisle’s five-out system has allowed him to thrive in space while still patrolling the paint, and teammates like Siakam and Haliburton have fed off that two-way energy.

From YMCA floors to the NBA Finals, Turner’s been building for this. And with Carlisle’s blueprint and his own defensive DNA, the dream he tweeted in 2013 isn’t far from coming true.

