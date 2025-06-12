Myles Turner Makes Franchise History After Breaking 12-Year Record in Pacers vs Thunder Game 3

Well, well, well… look who decided to rewrite Pacers history in the biggest game of his career—Game 3 of the Finals vs the OKC Thunder. Myles Turner – Indiana’s very own human flyswatter – just sent Roy Hibbert’s 12-year-old playoff blocks record straight to the shadow realm in the first half. And he did it with the casual ease of a guy blocking shots in flip flops.

Myles Turner has been playing 4D chess while everyone else is stuck playing checkers this postseason. The man’s racked up 39 blocks in just 18 games – leading the entire playoffs in swats – while still finding time to drop 15.2 points per night, like defense is his main job and scoring is just a fun side hustle. Oh, and he casually passed Jermaine O’Neal’s franchise blocks record too, now sitting at 121 and counting like it’s no big deal.

