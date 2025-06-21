Myles Turner’s Future in Limbo After Pacers Get Trade Proposal With Anthony Davis & Lauri Markkanen

As the Indiana Pacers are one game away from being the champion, the player who has long defined the team’s identity, Myles Turner, could be on the verge of saying goodbye. For years, Turner’s name was NBA trade rumor gold. But through it all, he stayed put, often quietly, sometimes with memes, always with professionalism.

“He’s the backbone,” veteran James Johnson said. “He does everything without complaining…a great inspiration.”

But as soon as Game 7 ends, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. On the surface, he’s coming off his best season, with 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in the playoffs. He also had a staggering 45+ blocks, shooting 50% from the field, over 38% from three, all while being the Pacers ‘ Primary interior anchor during the Finals push. Yet, the market offers little in return. Few cap-space teams exist, and Indiana, already staring down luxury tax and apron restrictions, many wonder if they may balk at paying Turner what he’s worth.

Worse yet, his contract cannot be extended before free agency, meaning Turner may test the open waters without a safety net from Indiana. So now, his future hinges on whether the Pacers believe he’s the right centerpiece for a champion team or merely a sentimental one. Meanwhile, with a revamped war chest of draft picks and cap flexibility following their recent deal, the Pacers are clearly gearing up for something big.

According to Esfandiar Baraheni on The KOC Show, Indiana has set the table for a potential blockbuster, possibly involving Anthony Davis or Lauri Markkanen. And while both would elevate the Pacers’ ceiling, this would come at the cost of Myles Turner. “He’s the very obvious point in which they can upgrade, right?” , Baraheni said.

Likewise, Kevin O’Connor, responded, “he’s averaging like three rebounds a game. He has not looked impactful defensively. Offensively, I don’t feel like he’s made his imprint. Not shooting the ball well, not getting to the rim.”

via Imago Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The hosts also drew parallels to Boston moving Marcus Smart to get Jrue Holiday. Turner’s “underwhelming” rebounding numbers and his salary demands could all be justifiable reasons for the Pacers to move on, even if fans don’t like it. However, teammates like Aaron Nesmith call him one of the team’s “leaders”.

“Myles is a professional. He’s extremely loyal,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said last week. “He has a great ability to focus on what’s important.” Now, the question is, will he receive the same loyalty from the Pacers?

On the other hand, shocking everyone by trading the No.23 pick and rights to Mojave King to New Orleans in the middle of the Finals, Indiana has the ability to trade four future first-rounders, from 2026 through 2032. Along with swaps in the odd-numbered years. Add on a surplus of young, rotation-ready talent and mid-sized contracts, and the Pacers have everything needed to pull off a mega-deal. But how does that tie in with Davis and Markkanen? Well, let us find out.

Are the Pacers set make another trade after their recent blockbuster deal?

Anthony Davis, now in Dallas after the Luka Doncic blockbuster, remains one of the league’s premier two-way big. While the Mavs may be shopping him, his desire to play for a contender makes Indiana an intriguing fit. As O’Connor and Baraheni noted, Davis would bring elite rim protection and a post-season pedigree to a team ready to win now.

Meanwhile, Markkanen, at 27 is the younger, more flexible option, an All-Star stretch forward who averaged 19 points and 5.9 boards last season in Utah. “He’s a guy who can stretch the floor and play the five in certain lineups”, Baraheni said. Identifying the Finnish star as a seamless plug-and-play alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

So, Indiana is standing at a crossroads. One keeps Turner, a loyal leader, a respected veteran, the other paves the way for a new frontcourt identity. But Myles’ future is no longer just about loyalty or longevity. For the first time in a decade, Turner’s departure feels potentially necessary. Whether he stays or goes, for now, all eyes will be on Paycom, as the Pacers take center stage for the NBA Finals game 7.