NBA Security Takes Drastic Measures After Scott Foster Altercation as Thunder Tie Finals Series

The NBA Finals just added another layer of drama – and no, we’re not talking about the actual basketball. While Oklahoma City was busy evening the series with a gritty 111-104 win over Indiana in Game 4, security had to step in for an entirely different reason.

Referee Scott Foster found himself at the center of attention (again) when a courtside fan got a little too passionate about their officiating opinions. Security swiftly escorted the fan out, though not before the incident became the talk of social media. Because in today’s NBA, even the referees get their own highlight reels.

On the court, the Thunder showed why they’re not going away quietly. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35) points) and Jalen Williams (27 points) took turns tormenting Indiana’s defense, while Chet Holmgren’s 15 rebounds and 14 points helped sealed the deal.

ongoing story…