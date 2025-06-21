Obi Toppin’s 3YO Melts Hearts as Girlfriend Magdalena Shares 2-Word Message to Pacers Before Game 7

The Indiana Pacers have not won the NBA Championship just yet. However, they’ll have the opportunity to do so on Sunday night in front of a jam-packed Paycom Center crowd. Although the Oklahoma City Thunder remain favorites, anything can happen at this point. And if the Pacers are able to pull off this crazy upset and comeback, they might face a good yet unusual dilemma. That’s because, despite going back and forth for six games, there’s no clear-cut favorite for the Finals MVP title.

While Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam could put up a strong case, they’ve both had at least one poor game in this series. However, silently but surely, Obi Toppin has been making everyone notice his contributions to this incredible run. The 27-year-old Pacers forward so far has been averaging a stunning 12.8 points, along with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the Finals. That’s not too shabby, is it? In fact, it makes him a strong contender to win the Bill Russell award. Nonetheless, his skills were yet again on display on Thursday with Indiana’s title hopes hanging by a thread.

Toppin put up 20 points and six rebounds to ensure that his team remains in the Finals. However, despite this stellar performance, all eyes weren’t on the Pacers star, as his daughter stole the show at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Some special supporters were cheering for Obi Toppin courtside during Game 6. Of course, we’re talking about the Pacers forward’s girlfriend, Madgalena Bellinger, his three-year-old daughter Remeil Alise Toppin, and son Oziah, who melted Indy fans’ hearts. This came after Bellinger posted a carousel of pictures following Indiana’s win on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magdalena Bellinger (@magbellinger) Expand Post

AD

The post featured Remeil smiling along with her mother wearing an Indiana jersey. There were also pictures of the entire Toppin family all smiling after a stunning win against the Thunder to force a Game 7. Keeping that in mind, Madgalena reminded everyone that the job is not done through her caption. “One more !!!!!” she wrote. This wholesome post with a strong message soon gained a lot of traction with Pacers faithful swarming her Instagram to extend their love and support. “Cutest fam ever! So excited for tomorrow!” a fan commented on expressing her excitement for the last clash to decide the winner.

This was just one of the many reactions that poured in from the Indiana fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Obi Toppin’s daughter Remeil melts hearts after Indiana’s Game 6 win

Although being in the NBA Finals doesn’t need any extra motivation, in case Obi Toppin needed some, it was made available by his family cheering for the Indiana Pacers star. You could say that this might’ve played a role as the forward went off against a star-studded OKC team looking to finish the series on the road. However, it seems more than lauding Toppin, people are showering love on the 27-year-old’s daughter, who won the hearts of Pacers fans with her cuteness. “Omg so cute,” a fan wrote, stating how cute Remeil looked smiling for the courtside pictures with her mom and dad.

via Imago Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, others extended their support for the franchise. “Let’s go Pacers!!” another user commented. With the Pacers now just one win away from their first-ever NBA Championship, the excitement is going off the roof in the city of Indianapolis, which can be seen through comments like these. Another fan echoed similar feelings on Madgalena’s postgame post. “Go Pacers! Let’s win this!” They wrote. However, the showstopper of the post remained Obi Toppin’s lovely daughter, Remeil, who kept getting one compliment after the other, similar to the moment she shared with Indiana superstar Tyrese Haliburton before Game 4.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Team Remiel,” a fan wrote, showcasing their appreciation for Toppin’s three-year-old daughter, who came out to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support her dad for arguably the biggest night of his career. The comments and reactions kept flowing in with fans loving the entire Toppin family being together at this crucial point of the season. “Mags, I love this pic,” another fan said, pointing out the great pictures the mom and daughter duo shared while attending Thursday’s game. It’s great to see Toppin not only get support from Indiana fans but also from his family.

However, he’ll need this support more than ever as Indiana gears up for Game 7 at the Paycom Center.