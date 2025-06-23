OKC Fans’ Unexpected Gesture Confirmed on ESPN Broadcast After Tyrese Haliburton Injury Exit in NBA Finals

For seven electric minutes, Tyrese Haliburton was giving the Pacers exactly what they needed in Game 7 – pure fire. Three triples. Nine points. The kind of start that makes you think “maybe tonight’s the night.” Then… silence.

The same shot that had the OKC crowd groaning minutes earlier now had them holding their breath. Richard Jefferson put it perfectly: “The air was taken out of the entire building. The building went silent for the first time in all the games we’ve ever done here.” One non-contact step, and Haliburton’s Finals – after weeks of gutting through a calf strain – ended with a fist pound to the hardwood.

The standing ovation was classy. The Thunder fans’ concern was genuine. But none of that changes the cruelest truth in sports: Just when you’re hottest, the game can take everything away. Haliburton’s 7-minute masterpiece will be the ultimate “what if” of this Finals.

ongoing story…