Thunder Injury Report: Will Jalen Williams & Chet Holmgren Play Tonight in NBA Finals Game 7?

“One game. Winner takes all. Give it your best shot. Bring your ‘A’ game. I don’t try to complicate it.” This is what Oklahoma City Thunder ace, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, said after the Larry O’Brien stayed out of his reach on Thursday. The league’s MVP entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6 of the NBA Finals with the hope of ending the franchise’s championship drought. However, he and his teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren failed miserably against a hungrier Indiana Pacers team. Now, they’ll meet again on Sunday, but with no second chances.

This is the first Game 7 since Kyrie Irving hit that iconic shot for the Cavaliers to silence the Oracle back in 2016. Can the Thunder do something similar tonight? Maybe.

However, for that, they’ll certainly need two of their best players this season on the court. We’re talking about Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, both of whom have had their fair share of injury issues throughout the season. So, will these two suit up for tonight?

Well, Williams has been OKC’s go-to man apart from SGA. So far, the forward has played every game in the Finals and looked phenomenal.

The Thunder star has been averaging 24.2 points, along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Surely this makes him one of the top contenders to win the Finals MVP if the OKC Thunder lift the championship tonight.

Nonetheless, he’ll have one more chance to further strengthen his claim for the trophy, as Jalen Williams is all set to suit up tonight, per ESPN. This is massive news for the Thunder supporters.

The 24-year-old All-Star has been spectacular for his team and will be motivated to give his best one more time. However, what about Chet Holmgren?

via Imago Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While Williams is all set to feature tonight, everyone is eager to know the status of Thunder’s big man. Holmgren has missed a significant part of the season due to a hip injury.

However, he’s been the team’s key feature in the playoffs. The good news is that Chet Holmgren is also ready for tonight’s clash after not being named on OKC’s injury report. While most of the fans will remember SGA or Williams’ contributions in the Thunder’s incredible run to the Finals, Holmgren has been the one who’s taken hits and kept going.

So, having him for Game 7 is a huge boost for the franchise. More so because his stats have been nothing short of impressive. The 7-foot-1 towering center has averaged a stunning 11.3 points along with nine rebounds and one block per game. You could say that he’s a lethal two-way threat for the Indiana Pacers tonight. This means Nikola Topic will be the only absence for the Thunder tonight after he suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season. This brings us to one important question: Who will Mark Daigneault choose in his starting five for the biggest game in the franchise’s history?

How will the OKC Thunder’s starting five look for tonight’s game?

This series has been nothing short of iconic. We mean, just look at how many epic games we have seen unfold right before our eyes. From Jalen Williams going off in Game 5 to Tyrese Haliburton overcoming his right calf injury to steal Game 6. With almost everyone available at his disposal, it’s hard to see OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault make huge changes for this must-win game. He’ll most likely trust his starting core to get the job done tonight in front of a sold-out home crowd cheering for them at the top of their voices.

Here’s how the Thunder could start:

Position Starter PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Luguentz Dort SF Jalen Williams PF Chet Holmgren C Isaiah Hartenstein

Overall, this is going to be an epic showdown between two contrasting teams. While the Thunder have been the favorites for most of the season, the Indiana Pacers have defied odds each and every time. Although it’s hard to see a reason why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. will not be able to get the job done, the Pacers have somehow always found a way. So, get ready with your snacks and turn on your screens, as we’re about to witness a game of immortality, a game for the ages tonight at the Paycom Center.