Patrick Mahomes Sends 3-Word Message to Tyrese Haliburton After Injury Exit in Game 7

“I’d beat myself up if I didn’t give it a chance. I just wanted to be out there and fight… I wanna be out there with my brothers to compete.” This was Tyrese Haliburton’s loud message before Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He suited up for the team, then forced a Game 7 in the Finals. In fact, even in game 7, Haliburton scored nine quick points to start the game. Unfortunately, that turned out to be the only good news for the Pacers fans as they saw their superstar winching in pain in the PayCom Center. A moment so dire that not just the NBA superstars but even NFL superstar, Patrick Mahomes, chimed in with support.

The Chiefs’ superstar has been a long-term Dallas Mavericks fan. Yet has been very active with sharing his thoughts about the NBA playoffs in his off-season. He even reacted to Haliburton’s dagger against the Knicks in Game 1. However, that was full of joy, and this time his message was only to pray for the Pacers superstar. It happened midway through the opening quarter. In an attempt to get past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton seemingly lost his footing and fell hard on the floor.

As soon as the 2x NBA All-Star went down in pain, Patrick Mahomes first tweeted, “No way man….”. This was quickly followed by “Prayers up man… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.” The reply showed Tyrese struggled to hold back tears as Tyrese got carried to the locker room by Pacers staff. The moment is more disheartining as despite struggling from the apparent Calf problem, Haliburton wanted to contribute more in Game 7.

Haliburton had a quick chat with ESPN’s Malika Andrews and confirmed his status for the clash, “Calf’s good. I’m ready to go.” Well, he was initially deemed questionable due to the calf issues. Unfortunately, he won’t be returning in Game 7, and it seems the worst possible outcome has come after the injury. His fall and popping of the ankle led many to believe it would be an Achilles injury.

John Haliburton, His father, confirmed to ESPN about his injury status. “His son has an Achilles injury and is watching the game from the locker room in good spirits.” Speaking about good spirits, Mahomes previously sent in support while enjoying the NBA finals.

Previous instance of support from Patrick Mahomes to the Pacers’ star guard

The run of the Indy outfit speaks volumes. In 17 of their 23 playoff games, they have been underdogs. A main cog of this run has been Haliburton, who, time and again, shocked the world with comeback wins. He did so again, in Game 1 of the Finals, with the score 110-109, favoring the OKC. It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who missed his shot, and Haliburton made sure not to miss his.

That iconic jumper remained ingrained as Patrick Mahomes was confused and excited, as his tweet suggests. “Helly!?!?” One word, but the punctuation, exclamations, and question marks perfectly sum up everybody’s emotions. The Kansas City Chiefs star’s excitement was also visible during the ECF, where Haliburton sank the Knicks with a Reggie Miller tribute.

After draining what he thought was a game-winning three, Haliburton turned to the crowd and channeled Reggie Miller, flashing the iconic choke sign. The Chiefs quarterback fired off a simple reaction on X, which is now deleted. “Bro stop…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”. The 29-year-old knows the importance of making clutch plays as he has won the Super Bowl thrice. In fact, he also understands what athletes go through when they are unable to contribute on the field when to an injury that limits them. That’s why the support for Haliburton is from all around the globe!