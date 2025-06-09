Richard Jefferson Confirms Private Discussion With Therapist on ESPN’s NBA Finals Broadcast

Richard Jefferson kept it way too real during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. After a filthy Aaron Wiggins crossover, RJ, in only ways he can broadcast a game, chimed in on the possession, “There’s nothing like a crossover, that can make your feet go one way and your soul go another,” had the booth cracking up, Mike Breen joked, “Do you tell your therapist that?”

RJ didn’t miss a beat: “Nah, he knows. He’s the one I talked to about it… he says yeah, that’s difficult.” that might be the most honest moment of the broadcast.

Jefferson, now ESPN’s lead analyst alongside Doris Burke and Mike Breen, has brought a rare mix of humor, hoops IQ, and real talk to the Finals booth. He’s also been vocal in supporting Burke amid the noise, showing he’s got his teammates’ backs.

But casually revealing that therapy is part of his process? That’s different. That’s real. And it shows that even former pros still carry those on-court moments with them — sometimes all the way to a therapist’s office.

ongoing story…