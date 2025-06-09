Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes NBA History That Stephen Curry & LeBron James Have Never Achieved

Game 1 produced a thriller with Tyrese Haliburton‘s shot with 0.3 seconds left on the clock deciding the result. Now, this game 2 already had a nice pace to it early as the two teams are trading buckets in the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points in Game 1, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. However, what’s stopping him from creating more history?

SGA has reached 3,000 combined points between the regular season and postseason! He’s the 12th player in NBA History to do so. The list included Michael Jordan repeating the feat 1o times and Wilt Chamberlain 5 times. Amongst the active players, Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Kevin Durant are making the list. But the two players who arguably defined this generation with their skills are not part of it. Yes, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are not part of it, shocking.

Here is the list in detail. 10x – Michael Jordan 5x – Wilt Chamberlain 2023-24 – Luka Dončić 2018-19 – James Harden 2013-14 – Kevin Durant 2005-06 – Kobe Bryant 1999-00 – Shaquille O’Neal 1974-75 – Bob McAdoo 1971-72 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1966-67 – Rick Barry 1962-63 – Elgin Baylor.

