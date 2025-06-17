Stephen A. Smith Issues Strong Haliburton Statement as Rick Carlisle Takes Heat for Pacers Loss

Something wasn’t right with Tyrese Haliburton in Game 5. The Pacers’ star, usually so electric, looked like a shadow of himself – his movement labored, his shot nonexistent. By halftime, the brutal truth was undeniable: 0 points, 0 field goals, and a Pacers team sinking fast.

Stephen A. Smith cut through the noise with his signature bluntness: “He was bad, but it could very well be because he’s unhealthy… there’s no reason to believe he could be this bad at 100 percent.” But Smith’s real target? Rick Carlisle’s refusal to adjust. “That’s Carlisle… somebody say ‘hey sit down,'” Smith argued, incredulous that Indiana kept trotting out their hobbled star while T.J. McConnell was single-handedly sparking their comeback.

The numbers told the story Tyrese Haliburton couldn’t: a career-worst 0 field goals made, a team-worst -13 plus/minus after Obi Toppin’s -16. Meanwhile, McConnell’s energy nearly stole the game, evident with a +4 rating off the bench.

Smith’s message was clear: In the Finals, tough decisions separate winners from losers. With elimination looming, the Pacers might regret not making theirs sooner. “If you don’t have it, you shouldn’t even wanna be out there,” Smith warned. For Indiana, that lesson might have come too late.

