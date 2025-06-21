brand-logo
Stephen A. Smith’s Unapologetic Behavior Schooled by Daughter in Passionate Defense of ESPN Job

ByShubhanshu lal

Jun 21, 2025 | 1:03 AM EDT

We all know Stephen A. Smith, the undisputed king of unfiltered sports takes who never backs down from a debate. But there’s one person who isn’t afraid to check him: his own daughter.

Samantha Smith recently gave fans something priceless when she schooled her dad on live TV. The sports debate “GOAT” got out-debated by his kid in a masterclass about accountability – the very thing Stephen A. demands from others but, according to Samantha, might need to work on himself.

First, she flipped his TV persona upside down. “Y’all think my dad’s this loud character all the time? Nah,” she said with a smirk. “He’s actually shy in real life. The guy you see on TV? That’s performance for the fans.” Even Stephen A. had no comeback for that truth bomb.

Then came the knockout punch on The Stephen A. Smith Show. Samantha, building her own sports media career, called out her dad’s double standard about owning mistakes. “I picked Oklahoma City to win Game 6. They got destroyed. My bad,” she admitted. “But accountability matters…and let’s just say Dad’s still learning that part.” Cue Stephen A.’s priceless side-eye.

When he tried claiming he picked Indiana for Game 6, Samantha shut him down hard. “Please. That was a wild guess,” she fired back. The debate king, who silences analysts weekly, found himself speechless against his daughter.

This is just the beginning. Because if anyone can keep Stephen A. Smith in check, it’s the woman who knows him best.

ongoing story…

  Debate

Samantha Smith calls out her dad's double standards—Is she the voice of reason Stephen A. needs?

