T.J. McConnell Makes Candid Confession to NBA Steals Leader Dyson Daniels After Game 3 Performance

Who thought that after 3 games in the NBA Finals, it would be the Pacers leading the series? They’ve proved doubters wrong, and their bench contributions, led by T. J. McConnell, are a major reason why. However, something funny happened after the Pacers’ Game 3 win that had nothing to do with the final score. As players milled about the locker room, one of Indiana’s most valuable defenders decided to pay homage to… well, himself, just through a much younger mirror.

T. J. McConnell’s perfect one-liner to Dyson Daniels, this season’s NBA steals leader: “I’m just trying to be like you…” The irony? McConnell had just put on a defensive masterclass with 5 steals against MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Daniels, in town as a Finals correspondent, could only watch in admiration.

At 33, McConnell remains one of the league’s peskiest defenders, proving it again by single-handedly disrupting OKC’s rhythm in Indiana’s 116-107 win. He even became the first player in league history to record 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals off the bench in the NBA Finals. 15 players have hit those numbers in the Finals, but no one had done it off the bench till Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The exchange was vibrant, coming from T. J. McConnell, the undrafted overachiever who’s built a decade-long career on defensive hustle, to Dyson Daniels, the 22-year-old Hawks guard who just won Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team honors while leading the league in steals (3.0 per game) and deflections.

As the Pacers take a 2-1 series lead, McConnell’s Game 3 heroics proved that while the league evolves, some things remain constant: defense wins championships, and the best competitors always recognize greatness in others, even when they’re staring at their reflection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Undrafted to Unstoppable: How T. J. McConnell Became Indiana’s Secret Weapon

This dude went from watching all 60 picks of the 2015 Draft go by without hearing his name to becoming the Pacers’ defensive heartbeat in the Finals. And in Game 3? He reminded everyone why his journey matters.

Picture this: A 6’1″ guard with no elite athleticism, no flashy handles, just pure DAWG in him. While everyone was sleeping on him coming out of Arizona, McConnell was busy developing a sixth sense for steals. Fast forward to 2025, and he’s out here putting the clamps on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander like it’s personal – swiping five steals and turning OKC’s offense into a turnover machine.

The crazy part? This ain’t even new for him. Remember when he dropped NINE steals in a single half (NBA Record) back in 2021? Or when he became the first bench player in 25 years to notch a steals triple-double? McConnell’s been doing this sneaky defensive masterclass thing for years – he just finally has the Finals stage to show it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes him special isn’t just the stats. It’s how he does it. At 33, he’s not winning with athleticism – he’s outsmarting guys. Studying film like it’s the last exam he’ll ever take. Anticipating passes like he’s got the playbook memorized. And bringing an energy that makes everyone around him play harder.

From undrafted afterthought to Finals difference-maker, TJ McConnell’s story proves one thing: Defense isn’t about your draft position – it’s about heart. And right now, his heart is two wins away from a championship. Not bad for a guy nobody wanted.