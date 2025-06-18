Tyrese Haliburton Leaves Pacers in Limbo Amid Big NBA Draft Deal News

The Indiana Pacers’ postseason hopes may now hang on a decision. As the team prepares for a must-win game 6 against the OKC. The spotlight is squarely on All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. His presence on the floor is no longer a guarantee. All while in the background, the Pacers have made a surprising move involving their 2025 NBA Draft capital, adding even more intrigue to an already pivotal week. The storylines are converging at a dangerous crossroads. The Finals are slipping, the draft board is shifting, and Haliburton, both symbolically and physically caught in the middle.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals ended not only with a scoreboard loss for the Pacers, but also with a more ominous blow: the sight of Hali limping off the court, clutching his calf. He had gone down early in the first quarter after driving to the basket. And although he returned to play, it was clear something was not right. His final stat was four points, zero made field goals, and three turnovers in 34 minutes. Not just out of character, it was historically poor.

Afterward, Haliburton admitted he was not sure if he had re-aggravated a prior injury or suffered a new one entirely. “It’s the Finals,” he said. “If I can walk, then I want to play”. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the All-Star is believed to have strained his right calf, the same leg he had issues with earlier in the series. However, the Pacers are yet unaware of the severity of the injury as they wait for the MRI. “Once the Pacers and Haliburton get the results back,” Charania said, “they’re going to be able to identify the severity and then huddle and map out exactly what the plan will be going into Game 6.”

While the Pacers’ star remains adamant, he’ll suit up Thursday in Indianapolis, the Pacers’ head coach echoed that concern. “He’s not 100 percent. It’s pretty clear. But I don’t think he’s going to miss the next game.”

And while Haliburton’s health dominates headlines, Indiana has made a significant move off the court. Let’s find out more.

While injury clouds title hopes, Pacers make draft day trade

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pacers are trading their No. 23 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, along with the rights to Mojave Kings, to the New Orleans Pelicans. And in return, they are reacquiring their own 2026 first-round pick, which was previously held by the Pelicans.

Myles Turner is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2025, and according to reports, the Pacers are determined to keep him. Shedding the $3.24 million cap hold via trade gives Indiana some added breathing room to put together a competitive offer—likely starting in the $30 million per year range.

via Imago Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) reacts with center Thomas Bryant (3) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Even with 10 players already under contract for 2025-26, the Pacers’ payroll sits at $165 million—about $23 million below the projected luxury tax threshold. Bringing Turner back would likely push them into tax territory, but the $3.24 million in savings from the recent trade helps soften that impact. Plus, the new CBA’s more forgiving tax rules for teams up to $11.4 million over the line give Indiana additional flexibility to retain their defensive anchor without facing harsh penalties.

It’s a strategic shift that shows that Indiana is thinking long term, possibly bracing for what’s to come after the Finals. Whether that’s a title or an exit. By getting their 2026 pick back, they have also gained their first picks until 2032. Positioning themselves better for roster moves around their core. If Haliburton’s injury lingers, Indiana may need to reshape its timeline; having full control of its own draft capital will be critical to that.

As Game 6 approaches, the Pacers, who just days ago were on the brink of a dream run, are now waiting on a medical report. And watching their window tighten with each passing hour.