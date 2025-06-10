Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Jade Jones Reacts as Pacers Copy Knicks Strategy Before Game 3 of NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are gaining momentum! The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder have already produced some thrilling moments in Games 1 and 2. Tyrese Haliburton stole the show in Game 1 at the Paycom Center, hitting the game-winning shot with just 0.3 seconds on the clock. Meanwhile, OKC and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed their class in Game 2, as they brought the series back to level terms. There are a slew of possibilities why Indiana couldn’t bring home a 2-0 advantage. Maybe they just couldn’t wait to play in front of their own crowd.

If that’s the reason, you cannot really blame them, especially after seeing the finals fever that has taken over the city. It’s been over two and a half decades since the city of Indianapolis witnessed an NBA Final. So, it’s only logical that with the series shifting to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the next two games, the city brings out its ‘A’ game. They’ve done exactly that! Wait, they might have even outdone their own expectations, one can say. The franchise revealed its preparations ahead of a crucial Finals Game 3 against the Thunder.

The Pacers have painted the city Gold! The entire Gainbridge Fieldhouse entry has been covered with a huge banner with their players on it, including a “YES’CERS” word play on it. However, it isn’t even the best gesture. Yes, you heard us. Indiana decided to temporarily rename the streets surrounding their home court. To show that the city’s support is behind its team, they’ve renamed their streets to names such as “Haliburton Road,” “Bryant Boulevard,” “Toppin Ave,” and “Turner Lane.”

Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This gesture received a lot of appreciation from the people of the city, including their point guard’s girlfriend, Jade Jones. Tyrese Haliburton’s lady luck took to Instagram to show her respect, and was so impressed by the Pacers’ strategy that she couldn’t even describe her feelings. Jones re-posted the franchise’s post, which showcased the street named after the 25-year-old Indiana Pacers superstar. While this was a moment to cherish for Jade Jones and the rest of the city, it attracted massive backlash from New York fans.

New York fans accuse Indiana of copying their strategy before Game 3

The city of Indianapolis is in NBA Finals mode, gearing up for two crucial games that could be the difference between them and the Larry O’Brien Trophy. While their strategy of renaming streets was met with love and support from the natives, it’s safe to say that the New Yorkers did not take this well. Why? You might ask. Does this have to do with the fact that Tyrese Haliburton and Co. eliminated them from the playoffs?

You could say that it might have had some effect. However, there’s another reason why Knicks fans are upset. It’s because they believe the Pacers have copied a trend they started. That too, against Indiana itself!

If you’re not aware, it was the New York Knicks who first renamed their streets to honor their players. The gesture was seen during their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Pacers. Every Knicks player got a street named after them, just like the Pacers have done.

While the Knicks fans are right in accusing Indiana of copying their style, you have to take into account the timing. New York decided to do that after winning just two playoff series. Meanwhile, the Pacers are hosting their first finals in over 25 years, that too, against the first-seeded OKC team. So, they need all the support they can get.

One could even argue that this gesture from Indiana would’ve been more fitting had they won the finals. But, nonetheless, it seems like a cool way to extend their support for their team. And if Knicks’ supporters can do the same before the Conference Finals, surely we can cut Indiana some slack?